A special drive-by McAlester High School Christmas Concert is in the works to give both students and the community a chance for some holiday cheer.
It's set from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., Dec. 15, which is a Tuesday night, in Downtown McAlester.
MHS band members plan to set up by the clock at First Street, and Choctaw Avenue, facing south toward the OKLA Theatre. The idea is for the students to perform in a protected area as motorists listen while driving down Choctaw Avenue.
Jimmy Williams, of Compass Capital Management, said he wanted to find a way for students to perform for an audience in a live setting as well as giving the community a chance to enjoy a holiday concert. With so many live venues closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he figured a drive-by concert would be the perfect way to make it happen.
"Our whole goal is to bring about opportunities for our kids to showcase their talents and for our community to enjoy a wonderful Christmas during these difficult times, " Williams said.
He got in touch with school officials to pitch the idea. McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes said the school's Fine Arts Director David Steidley talked with him about the possibility of holding the event. They agreed it would work, with the students not in close proximity to those listening while driving by the concert.
"It's going to be roped-off and it's going to separated," Hughes said of the area where band members will be placed. "They are going to be in a secure area."
He also noted the concert will be outside, as opposed to inside a building. Hughes noted band members already play at other outside events.
"They do go and play football games," Hughes said.
MPS traditionally tries to support the community through marching in parades and other events, "but this virus going around has put a damper on that," Hughes said.
He thinks the downtown Christmas concert will be good for the students and the community.
"It's a good community thing to do," Hughes said. "It's encouraging to the kids and I hope it's encouraging to everybody else, also."
Motorists participating in the drive-by concert will be asked to drive west along Choctaw Avenue from Second Street to S. Main Street. At Main Street they can turn right to the north and continue for a block until they reach Carl Albert Parkway, where they can head east and view the Christmas lights and other decorations put in place by city of McAlester employees along the Parkway median.
Traffic details for First and Second Streets as well as Choctaw Avenue between First and Second Streets are expected to be in place prior to the event.
Williams is hopeful the plan to bring some Christmas cheer achieves its goal.
"We hope and wish everyone a wonderful Christmas," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
