Spears sells top-selling gilt at OYE

Railey Spears, a senior from Hartshorne, Oklahoma, successfully exhibited her swine projects at the recent Oklahoma Youth Expo, held at Oklahoma City March 8-18. Spears and her Dark Commercial Gilt “Roxy” placed 2nd in Class XVI. She was selected as Reserve Champion Division III Dark Commercial Gilt, and Reserve Champion Dark Commercial Gilt Overall out of 900 head of Dark Commercial Gilts at the expo. Railey and “Roxy” went on to be selected as the Reserve Supreme Commercial Gilt Overall out of 1,311 commercial gilts being exhibited.
Spears sold her gilt and topped the sale at the OYE Night of Stars Gilt sale for $50,000. Railey’s gilt “Roxy” is the third highest selling gilt recorded since the OYE Night of Stars Gilt Sale began in 2002. Railey and “Roxy” built a great show resume together throughout the 2021 - 2022 show season winning multiple Grand Champion overall titles including the SE District Livestock Show, Pittsburg County Junior Livestock Show, and other shows throughout the state.
Railey also exhibited a 1st place Poland Gilt and OYE Night of Stars Gilt Sale qualifier at the Oklahoma Youth Expo. Spears’ Poland Gilt “Fancy” was bred and raised at Spears Farms. Railey along with her brothers Braylon, Kade and parents Brandon and Keli work together, own and operate Spears Farms which consists of breeding and raising show pigs, swine breeding stock and a commercial cow/calf operation located in Latimer County. Railey is President of the Hartshorne FFA Chapter, an academic honor student, and will receive her State FFA Degree at the upcoming Oklahoma State FFA Convention.
