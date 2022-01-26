Members of the city of McAlester's Non-Uniform Council of Employees are hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Friday, Jan. 28, for one of their own.
It's set from 11 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, at the former Army Reserve Center that currently houses McAlester Fire Department offices at 1016 E. S. Ave., near Puterbaugh Middle School. The fundraiser is to benefit longtime city Parks Department employee Clifford Harrison, to help with medical expenses.
Motorists can drive through at the former ARC building to donate and pick up a to-go dinner. None of the meals will be served inside. Motorists can drive up, make a donation and pick up their dinner at the site.
"We'll have signs directing them," said Non-Uniform Council Chairman Robbie Patton.
Donations are $10 for a spaghetti dinner that includes a salad, garlic bread, dessert and a drink. City employees will prepare the meals at the building, which includes a fully-equipped kitchen with a stove and other amenities.
If someone wants to make a donation but can't make it to the drive-through on Friday, there's still a way to help.
Arrangements can be made to pick up donations by contacting members of the city's Non-Uniform Council. They can contact Patton at Patton at 918-424-4615 or Non-Uniform Council Vice-Chair Shelia Maldonado at 918-318-3477.
The Non-Uniform Council represents McAlester city employees who are not members of the police or fire department unions. Patton said NUC members suggested holding a fundraiser to benefit Harrison. who is a member of the Parks Department and a 40-year city employee.
"It was brought before the council and we approved it," Patton said. Local businesses helped with donations of pasta, soft drinks, garlic bread and food trays.
Now, the council hopes the community will show its support for the cause as well by participating in the benefit event.
"We need for everybody to help out and get a nice spaghetti dinner," said Patton.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
