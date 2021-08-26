Southeastern Equality (SeEq), the McAlester Chapter of Oklahomans for Equality is announcing a Drag Bingo Fundraiser to be held on September 3, 2021 at the VFW Post 1098 in McAlester. The fundraiser will benefit the Pride event that is being held in October in McAlester.
Southeastern Equality is a chapter of Oklahomans for Equality (OKEq). OkEq seeks equal rights for LGBTQ+ individuals and families through intersectional advocacy, education, programs, alliances, and the operation of the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center.Serving LGBTQ+ Oklahomans and their allies since 1980, Oklahomans for Equality is home to a diverse, vibrant, and engaged community of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender persons, knowledgeable staff, and dedicated volunteers.
SeEq President Brian West addressed the group's goal locally.
"Our goal is to provide support for LGBTQ in McAlester and the surrounding area," West said. "The purpose is to provide resources and support to the LGBTQ community and improve the negative view people have and try to reduce hate."
“Our group is open to any LGBTQ+ folks and allies. We are all about community and inclusion” SeEq Vice President Stacy Williams stated. “And our events are open to everyone. We want folks to come out, have fun and learn about the diversity of our communities.”
The Drag Bingo event being held on September 3 is another first for the group and the area. The event will feature 10 bingo games with the prize for each game will be worth at least $100. There will also be a 50/50 blackout game to top off the night. $25.00 gets participants the 10 game pack and live entertainment. The 50/50 cards will be 3 cards for $5.00. Featured entertainers will be Granny Rainbow; Kitty Marie Legacy, Queen of Tulsa Pride; Londenn D Rain, Miss United States; Ace of Hearts; and Scrappy Legacy, King of Tulsa Pride.
To add to the fun, there will be a Drag-in-a-bag opportunity. For a donation of $50, the person of the donors choice will be given a drag makeover during intermission!
Drag Bingo will be held September 3, 2021 at VFW Post 1098 in McAlester. Doors open at 7:00pm and balls drop at 7:30pm. All ages are welcome! For more information visit SeEq on Facebook or contact Brian West at brian@seeq.lgbt or stacy@seeq.lgbt
