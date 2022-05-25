Southeastern Oklahoma Library System (SEOLS) is introducing a new library — the SEOLS Bookmobile.
“The SEOLS Bookmobile will expand our area coverage by bringing full library services to our small and rural communities.” Executive Director Michael Hull said. “The Bookmobile has a full physical collection of more than 2,000 items ranging from Children, Juvenile, Young Adult, Adult, and Large Print books along with audiobooks and DVDs.”
The Southeast Oklahoma Library System serves seven counties: Pittsburg, Coal, Choctaw, McCurtain, Leflore, Latimer, and Haskell with 16 libraries spread throughout the counties.
The Bookmobile will also provide standard library services such as printing, copying, scanning, faxing, WIFI, notary services, and access to two public computers, Hull said.
SEOLS Marketing Coordinator Eddie Gray said mobile outreach is a key component of the SEOLS mission.
“The Bookmobile aims to make the library accessible to people in all parts of communities and all walks of life in our system’s geographic service area,” Gray said.
The Bookmobile is 35 ft long featuring two doors, an awning, an exterior monitor and speaker, and an ADA compliant wheelchair lift for easy access. The Bookmobile exterior design features photographs of locals from across Southeast Oklahoma.
“We are so excited to bring this service to Southeast Oklahoma,” Bookmobile Manager Kaylee Stanfield said. “The Bookmobile provides a great opportunity to connect with our communities and is being met with great anticipation.”
The Bookmobile is expected to arrive by mid June. The Bookmobile will spend the summer months attending local events and is scheduled to begin its planned routes this fall. Visit www.seolibraries.com for more information on the SEOLS Bookmobile including scheduling, event appearances, and services.
For more information contact SEOLS at 918-426-0456.
