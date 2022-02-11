Southeastern Oklahoma Library System (SEOLS) will once again provide free prom apparel for area youth regardless of their income.
The Prom Mobile — a free mobile prom shop produced by the Southeast Oklahoma Library System — will travel to each of the 16 locations in the library system so young men and women will have the opportunity to try on any of the formal apparel and take one home free of charge.
“I am thrilled we are able to do this again for our community teens that may not have the ability to go to prom otherwise,” said Julie Horton, SEOLS Outreach Coordinator. “Every teen deserves to look their best for prom without breaking the bank.”
Besides dresses, the Prom Mobile also offers jewelry, shoes, men's slacks, dress shirts, and other items and accessories that are donated and it’s a “first come, first serve basis,” Horton added.
The Prom Mobile will begin its journey on Tuesday, February 15th at Broken Bow Public Library from noon to 6 p.m.
The Schedule will be as follows:
Tuesday, February 15th at Broken Bow Public Library from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 16th at Idabel High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, February 18th at Stigler Public Library from noon to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, February 23rd at Patrick Lynch Public Library in Poteau from noon to 6 p.m.
Thursday, February 24th at Spiro High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, February 25th at Hartshorne Public Library from noon to 6 p.m.
Saturday, February 26th at Latimer County Public Library in Wilburton at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1st at Nelda Clark Myers Public Library in Quinton from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2nd at Mattie Terry Public Library in Valliant from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3rd at Choctaw County Public Library in Hugo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 4th at Wister Public Library from noon to 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 5th at Heavener Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday - Thursday March 8 - 10th at McAlester Public Library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 15th at Coal County Public Library in Coalgate from noon to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 16th at Talihina Public Library from noon to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 22nd at Arkoma Public Library from noon to 6 p.m.
Horton added donations of new or gently used formal dress wear for men and women are still being accepted at all SEOLS Library locations.
Dressing rooms are provided at each Prom Mobile location and tour dates and times are subject to change without notice.
For more information email Horton at julie.horton@seolibraries.com
A calendar of all upcoming SEOLS events can be accessed at www.seolibraries.com.
