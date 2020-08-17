The extent to which a child is at risk for the development of eye and vision problems determines how frequently a patient must be seen.
Children with ocular signs and symptoms require a prompt, comprehensive examination. Furthermore, the presence of certain risk factors may necessitate more frequent examination based on professional judgment.
Factors placing an infant, toddler or child at significant risk for eye and vision problems include:
• prematurity, low birth weight, prolonged supplemental oxygen at birth
• maternal smoking, use of alcohol or illicit drug use during pregnancy
• family history of myopia, amblyopia, strabismus, retinoblastoma, congenital cataracts, metabolic or genetic disease
• infection of mother during pregnancy (e.g. rubella, toxoplasmosis, venereal disease, herpes, cytomegalovirus or human immunodeficiency virus)
• visual impairment caused by issues in development (e.g. cortical visual impairment)
• difficult or assisted labor requiring the use of forceps, which may be associated with distrss during birth and cause physical damage to the eye
• high or progressive changing of refractive error
• strabismus or eye turn
• unequal prescriptions between the eyes
• academic performance problems such as trouble seeing up close, trouble seeing the board, trouble reading, or hyperactivity not appropriate for age
• known or suspected neurodevelopment disorders
• systemic health conditions, most of which can affect the eye
• wearing contact lenses
• having functional vision in only one eye
• eye surgery or previous eye injury
• taking prescription or nonprescription drugs (e.g. over the counter medications, supplements, herbal remedies, allergy medications)
If your child has not been evaluated by an eye doctor, or is experiencing issues, please schedule an appointment today.
