Both the Pittsburg County Courthouse and McAlester City Hall will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, with slightly different closing times for the two facilities.
The U.S. Postal Service will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, for Thanksgiving Day. Windows will not be open at post offices and the U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering mail or packages. USPS post offices are to reopen for regular hours and deliveries on Friday, Nov. 25.
Plans call for the Pittsburg County Courthouse to open for a half-day Wednesday, Nov. 23, before closing for the holidays, with McAlester City Hall set to remain open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Pittsburg County Assessor Michelle Fields lined out the holiday schedule for the courthouse.
"We close at noon on Wednesday, then all day Thursday and Friday," Fields said of the plans to close the courthouse all day on Thursday. Nov. 24 and Nov. 25.
Fields said the courthouse opens for its regularly-scheduled hours of from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.
At McAlester City Hall, City Clerk Cora Middleton said that after City Hall closes at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, it will remain closed all day on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25. City Hall will open again on Monday, Nov. 28.
"We will be open aat 8 a.m. on Monday," Middleton said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
