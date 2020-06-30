Ward 1 McAlester City Councilor Weldon Smith and former city councilman Greg Rock faced each other for the second time during their Primary Runoff Election on Tuesday — and once again, it came down to the finish line.
This time, Smith received 202 votes, or 51.01% of the total votes cast, while Rock had 194, for 48.99%. The victory gives Smith another four years as the Ward 1 city councilor.
"My first priority will be to get some strategic planning done and performance measurement at the city," Smith said. "Strategic planning is different from the comprehensive plan they just had."
Strategic planning would look at each city department and see how each department is operated, Smith said.
"We may have a great police department, but how do you know?" Smith said in presenting one example. During the formulation of a strategic plan, each department would be measured by what it should be doing, compared to what it does.
Do that, department-by-department, Smith said.
"You get to a point, where you'r not doing what always has been done. Look at what you should be doing. Measure your performance."
What's Smith's message to voters?
"I thank the voters in Ward 1 to have the confidence to reelect me," Smith said. "I will continue to do my best for Ward 1 and McAlester as a whole, not just special interests."
Smith and Rock were originally set for a runoff election on April 7. However, because of the COVID-pandemic, runoff elections for the Ward 1 seat as well as the Ward 5 runoff between Billy Jack Boatright and Brian Smith were moved to June 30, the same day as the statewide Primary Election.
Smith and Rock first faced each other during the Feb. 11 city election in a three-man race, which also included Jimmy Vaughan.
In the February election, Smith garnered 78 votes while Rock got 75. With Vaughan getting 21 votes in February, both Smith and Rock were short of the 50% plus-one threshold, sending them to the runoff election.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
