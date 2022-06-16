Smith talks District 18 issues

David Smith said he believes in answering to the people he represents.
The Republican District 18 State Rep. said Thursday during the McAlester News-Capital's election forum he believes government officials and representatives should answer to their constituents.
"You can call me and I'll come to your house to meet with you, that's how I've been doing it," Smith said. "Because I don't thinks it's your job to come to me, I think it's my job to come to you."
He was first elected in 2019 to represent District 18, which represents Coal, Hughes, McIntosh, and Pittsburg counties, then was reelected in 2021.
Smith faces a challenge from Holdenville attorney Andy Baca, who did not respond to invitations to the forum.
Both candidates filed as Republicans, which means the race will be decided with the results of the June 28 primary election.
Smith said during the forum his top priority if he was reelected would be continuing efforts in bringing business to the district.
He said a hemp production plant is in the works and he hopes to help bring in more businesses.
Oklahoma lawmakers rushed through legislation for $700 million in incentives to attract a multi-billion-dollar business, widely reported to be Panasonic.
Gov. Kevin Stitt called the deal Project Ocean, and it would require the company to spend at least $3.6 billion on its Oklahoma site, start with 500 full-time workers in its first year, and grow to 4,000 workers within five years to qualify for incentives.
Smith said he voted against the bill because he believed southeast Oklahoma would have to pay for the incentives without seeing much benefit.
Oklahoma is ranked among the bottom 10 states in several education categories across many nationwide rankings. Smith said he believes lawmakers try to address education each year and he believes more should be done like his bill to allow extra credit for high school students who volunteer as nurses at senior centers.
Smith said he's worked with Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell on ways to promote tourism in southeast Oklahoma with events at Scipio Campgrounds, signage directing visitors to businesses, and more.
Discussions continue over how lawmakers can address mental health issues, with Smith saying he works with mental health experts and hosted a campout with military veterans to help draw awareness to the challenges they face.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.