Smith named McAlester Defense Support Association director

A familiar face in southeast Oklahoma is now leading the McAlester Defense Support Association.
Stephen Smith, the former Eastern Oklahoma State College president, recently became the MDSA’s executive director and said he is excited to to continue working to ensure the future of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant.
“I'm from here so I want to help raise awareness and promote McAAP — but I'm here because I want to help McAlester and the surrounding area grow, too,” Smith said.
McAAP is America's premier warhead-producing facility that accounts for roughly one-third of the DoD's munitions — including thousands of Mark 84 2,000-pound bombs, M11 artillery rounds, 105mm artillery rounds, and more.
Smith and other officials work to promote McAAP as strong military infrastructure in the event of a Base Realignment and Closure Commission — a congressionally authorized process the Department of Defense uses to reorganize its base structure known as a BRAC.
A BRAC Commission decision in 1995 to close a facility in Savanna, Illinois, led to the U.S. Army Defense Ammunition Center's relocation to McAlester in 1998.
Smith said he is working with officials to prioritize ways to ensure McAAP’s future, but believes hypersonic missiles, tech modernization and more will be among priorities.
He replaces Jessica Gregg, who resigned after more than four years in mid-June to become business development director for Choctaw Defense Manufacturing.
Smith commended Gregg for her work and said he looks forward to attending the McAlester Stampede is in November, when local defense industry representatives and municipal officials meet with defense officials and members of U.S. House and Senate in the nation’s Capitol.
“Me hitting this time in my life and having a strong understand ing of what our goal and our mission is and being able to transition smoothly, it's a natural fit for everybody,” Smith said.
Smith graduated from Quinton High School, then earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in education from Northeastern State University. He also earned an education specialist and doctorate in educational leadership from Oklahoma State University.
He began his career as a high school assistant principal and coach at Stigler Public Schools, was later an assistant principal at Stillwater High School, and moved to McAlester in 2005 as the dean of the Eastern Oklahoma State College—McAlester campus.
Smith became Eastern’s 20th president on March 28, 2007 at 38 years old — making him the youngest college president in the state at that time.
During Smith's tenure, EOSC developed of the college’s first study abroad program, launched five online degree programs, and introduced new degrees. Eastern constructed a student center in 2009, apartment-style student housing in 2012, launched Mountaineer Radio in 2015, added men’s and women’s soccer in 2014, and built two state-of-the art greenhouses under Smith.
Smith said his time at Eastern gave him experience needed for the MDSA position.
He attended several McAlester Stampede events in DC, toured McAAP numerous times, and worked with many entities and people involved with MDSA and McAAP while he led the college.
Smith said he wants to continue supporting McAAP through finding and meeting needs at the base to secure its future as an economic driver and the top employer in southeast Oklahoma.
John Nash, state secretary of veterans and military affairs, recently said Oklahoma officials want McAAP to compete for a hypersonic missile storage contract.
Nash told CNHI that would require a number of security requirements and logistical redundancy requirements — and a second railhead, estimated to cost about $4.6 million, will be needed to move the hypersonic missiles that need to go to other installations.
Smith said hypersonic missile storage and a second railhead area goals to bring more jobs to the area.
"That's been on our to-do list for years," Smith said. "And it's on the radar at the state level so we will keep seeing what we need to do."
