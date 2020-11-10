'Sky was black with planes': World War II vet Ralph Perona remembers launch of D-Day

It's a sight Ralph Perona has never forgotten.
Standing at a base in England in 1944, he looked upward while Allied air power filled the English sky as aircraft headed toward France to take on the Nazis during the June 6 Normandy Invasion.
"There were B-17s and B-24-s," Perona said, referring to the long-range bombing aircraft he saw overhead.
"The sky was black with planes," said Perona. "It was a beautiful sight."
He still remembers the tight formations in which the pilots flew the aircraft.
"The way they were in a group, and it just looked good, knowing what they were going to do," Perona said.
What they did was provide vital air-support for D-Day, as Allies stormed the beaches at Normandy, scaled cliffs and parachuted behind enemy lines to begin the wrenching process of retaking France and ultimately the rest of Europe from the Nazi aggressors.
But for a quirk of fate, Perona would likely have been on one of the aircraft himself. He'd trained to be an aerial gunner one one of the big bombers as a member of the U.S. Army Air Corps, but a bout of pneumonia left him grounded. While he recuperated, the commanding officer placed him in another job, and when he recovered, told Perona he was too badly needed at his present job to leave it.
Perona watched the American and Royal Air Force aircraft fly overhead while serving with the U.S. Army Air Corps at Burtonwood air base near Warrington, England. Originally an RAF base, the British turned it over to the Americans after the U.S. entered the war following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, on Dec. 7, 1941.
At the time the war started, Perona was still a teenager in McAlester — but like countless other youth across the U.S., he longed to become a member of the U.S. armed forces. With one son already in the Army, his mother, Clara, was in no mood to see her teenaged son shipped off to war — but Perona had some ideas of his own.
"My mother worked at the Dobson Fire Sale Company," Perona said. "When war broke out I went to my mother and said 'I'm leaving. I just joined the Army Air Corps."'
When she told Perona she would not let him go, he told her it was too late; he had already signed up — to which his mother said "I can un-sign it." A friend of hers standing nearby said "Let him go Clara. If you don't, they'll draft him anyway."
His mother relented and following training in the U.S., Perona ended up at the Army Air Corps base in England.
The English base eventually became the largest Allied air base in England. Amazingly, it was spared from many of the Nazi bombing attacks on the nation — which Perona attributed to the fog that often hovered overhead and hid the site from enemy aircraft.
Burtonwood not only became the largest U.S. air base in England — it also accounted for the most marriages between American G.I.'s and English lasses. Perona did his part in that regard as well, marrying an English girl named Elsie.
Following the war, Perona later served with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He and Elsie returned the states, but Perona recalled how his wife became homesick for his mother, so they moved back to England, where he got a job in an auto manufacturing plant. After Elsie passed away in her native England. Perona eventually returned to America.
He married his second wife, Rosalee, in McAlester.
Perona won approval to participate in one of the Honor Flights to the nation's Capitol in 2013, making it possible for him and other veterans to see many of the veteran-related monuments in Washington. Perona's friend, Clem Peppers, of Alderson, accompanied him on the flight.
Peppers said they enjoyed seeing the monuments and that Perona had been especially touched by the reception that awaited them at Tulsa International Airport when they arrived back in Oklahoma.
He said around 150 people were there to greet the veterans after the disembarked from the plane. Peppers said Perona enjoyed the reception, because there had been no welcome home parades after the war ended. Soldiers and other members of the military were discharged at different times and went their separate ways.
"For me to get to go with Ralph, it was an honor," Peppers said Friday.
Perona still treasures a letter he received from then-District 18 State Rep. Donnie Condit in August 2012 informing him he'd been approved to participate in one of the Honor Flights to the nation's Capitol in 2013.
"Your are part of a unique group of World War II veterans," Condit wrote to Perona. "You have lived long enough to see the impact you made on the stage of world history. We honor your service.
"The investment of your life in turning back the attempts of despots to rule during World War II made it possible for our way of life to flourish," Condit wrote.
"The least we can do is to honor your sacrifice by saying thank you and pleading our best effort to defend the liberty you fought to save," Condit concluded.
Perona, who is 96, remains active. Glancing at his watch following a conversation on the front porch of his residence, he said it was almost time for him to go bowling at Great Balls of Fire. Paul Grimes, a service representative with the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 in Krebs, accompanied Perona on his bowling excursion.
Yes, Perona sometimes wonders how his life might have been different if he'd become an aerial gunner on one the big bombers, the job for which he'd originally trained. Perona said he felt disappointed at the time that he never got to serve as a gunner on the bombing raids.
"But I'm here telling you about all this," he said. "I probably wouldn't be if I had got what I wanted."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
