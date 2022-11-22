Singers, musicians preparing for Community Christmas Concert

Planning continues for this year's Community Christmas Concert — which will mark a couple of milestones for what has become a holiday tradition in McAlester.
"This is our 13th season and our second year post-COVID," said Rodney "Maestro" Briggs, who conducts the orchestra and chorus for the annual musical offering.
This year's concert is titled "This Christmas Concert." It's presented as the McAlester Community Choir with Orchestra, set for 7 p.m. on Saturday night, Dec. 10, at S. Arch Thompson Auditorium.
Doors open an hour early at 6 p.m. Immediately following the concert's conclusion that evening, a Christmas reception for the orchestra, choir and audience members is set at the Puterbaugh Center at Fifth Street and Adams Avenue, or 501 N. Fifth St., sponsored by the Ardeneum of Oklahoma.
Organizers had one request. They are asking those attending the reception to walk the four blocks or so to the east along Adams Avenue from S. Arch Thompson to the Puterbaugh Center to hopefully avoid traffic congestion in the area.
"The reception follows the concert," Briggs said. "We're asking people to stay parked at S. Arch and walk to the Puterbaugh Center if they can."
Briggs said the concert includes new music along with outstanding new arrangements of some traditional favorites. He noted there's enthusiasm building around the event, including among the singers and musicians who will perform for it.
"We had 68 singers sign up," Briggs said. He said the chorus is down by a few singers who've dropped out for various reasons, but there are plenty still available for the concert.
Musicians for the orchestra come from all around Oklahoma and a few surrounding states, Briggs said, adding they are professional-level musicians.
"We've got a 19-piece orchestra ensemble," Briggs said.
He's also been impressed with the vocalists performing at the concert.
"I think the strength this year is the guys section," Briggs said. "The tenor and bass are nailing it." He's also excited by some of the musical arrangements and compositions.
"This Christmas Concert" features the music and arrangements of Pinkzebra — which is the pseudonym of someone described as a successful composer and music producer, whose songs have been performed by choirs around the world, but who is not further identified.
"He writes inspirational music," Briggs said. Pinkzebra also takes traditional music themes and arranges them differently, Briggs added. Three of Pinkzebra's arrangements are set for performance during the Community Christmas Concert, Briggs said.
"We're laughingly calling this the Pinkzebra concert, including the number, 'This Christmas,' with words and music by Pinkzebra," Briggs said.
Also, new arrangements of Christmas songs "Joy to the World" and "Silent Night" will be interspersed through the concert.
"It's the first time I've seen 'Joy to the World' arranged in 3/4 time," Briggs said, predicting those who attend the concert will enjoy the arrangement.
Briggs believes another highlight will be the rendition of the traditional Christmas carol "O Holy Night' by soprano soloist Ellen Barber. A few other expected highlights include "Bethlehem Spiritual" and a different take on another holiday favorite.
"We're doing 'A Joyous Carol of the Bells,' arranged for orchestra chimes and glockenspiel," said Briggs, referring respectively to the metallic hanging chimes used in orchestral arrangements and the percussive instrument consisting of steel bars or pitched aluminum arranged in a keyboard style, similar to a xylophone or vibraphone.
Other highlights include a trio's rendition of "Sweet Little Lion, Sweet Little Lamb." Those are a few of the anticipated highlights, with Briggs saying there will be additional music in the offering.
Although members of the Community Christmas Choir purchase their own music, it's still expensive to mount the free concert each year, Briggs said. The event, which Briggs said has a budget of around $6,000, is sponsored by the McAlester Area Arts and Humanities and other friends and supporters of the arts. Costs of mounting the free concert includes bringing in the professional-level musicians from not only around Oklahoma, but also from places such as Dallas and Fort Smith, Ark., Briggs said.
Anyone wanting to help by being a sponsor can phone or text Michael Cathey of the Arts and Humanities Council at 1-773-844-1804 for more information, Briggs said.
McAlester Community Choir members have been practicing since they got together on Aug. 29, Briggs said. Members of the orchestra have been practicing the music on their own for about a month.
It's set to begin coming together on Saturday morning, Dec 10, with a dress rehearsal for the orchestra, followed by a dress rehearsal with the choir and orchestra that afternoon, prior to the Saturday night performance.
"It's going to be a lot of fun," said Briggs.
Contract James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalestwernews.com.
