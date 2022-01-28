Singer Joe Pug added to May 7 Dancing Rabbit lineup

The Dancing Rabbit Music Festival has announced the name of a second musical artist set to perform at the festival's opening show for 2022.
Singer-songwriter Joe Pug has been added to the lineup for the May 7 show in downtown McAlester.
"Joe Pug is one of the original people we reached out to in 2021," said Dancing Rabbit Music Festival President Blake Lynch. Although the festival organizers were unable to secure Pug for the 2021 event, Lynch said they wanted to try again to book him for this year's festival.
"We were able to reach out to him," Lynch said, with the result that Pug is now on this year's lineup. Lynch is enthusiastic about getting Pug for this year's opening Dancing Rabbit Musical Festival show.
"He has a special brand," Lynch said.
Pug now joins Oklahoma singer-songwriter Travis Linville for the May 7 show, with the headlining artist to be announced next week. Emphasis on the May 7 show is on Oklahoma artists. Although Pug is not from Oklahoma, he has performed lots of times in the state, Lynch said.
Pug's albums include "The Diving Sun" in 2021, "The Flood in Color" in 2019, "Windfall" in 2015 and "The Great Despiser" in 2012.
Once again the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival is presenting concerts free of charge for those attending the event. It's set to be held along Choctaw Avenue between Third Street and Fifth Street in downtown McAlester, the site of last year's Dancing Rabbit events. A few changes are in store for this year, including increasing the festival's length.
"For the rest, we want to have an all-day setup," Lynch said. Plans also are to make it a family-friendly event, he said.
Once again, food trucks will be set up at the site, with an accessible beer garden. Although the festivals are presented free of charge, special VIP packages are available for purchase for those who wish to buy them.
After the May 7 show, two additional shows are set for this summer, on June 11 and July 16.
Other officers with The Dancing Rabbit Musical Festival include Josh Hass and Kyle Spruce, with other volunteers and sponsors helping to make the free concert events possible. Lynch indicated there's high level of enthusiasm for the festival's 2022 lineup of musical artists who will be bringing their music to downtown McAlester.
Lynch said that the Dancing Rabbit Musical Festival is currently working on adding additional activities to the June and July shows, which he hopes will soon be finalized.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
