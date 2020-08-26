Signs put together by the city of McAlester include the words "Face Coverings Required" to advise people of the city's new face covering ordinance in effect.
McAlester Tourism Executive Coordinator Eddie Gray said he and Tourism Director Billy Sumner have already distributed a number of the signs to downtown businesses.
"We took them around Choctaw Avenue," Gray said.
The city's new ordinance requires that protective face coverings be worn in places of public accommodation, public settings and public service areas without physical distancing of at least 6 feet.
Pittsburg County had 545 total cases, 404 assumed recoveries, 14 total deaths, and 127 active cases as of Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
OSDH listed Pittsburg County in the orange or moderate risk level, while a report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force lists Pittsburg County and McAlester as a red zone.
Sumner joined Gray in passing out some of the signs downtown early Tuesday. He said there are several ways the signs can be obtained by those who need them.
"They can contact us if they want us to bring it to them," Sumner said. He said he and Gray can be contacted by phoning the city of McAlester at 918-423-9300, extension 4996 or 4993.
Signs can also be downloaded from the city's website at www.cityofmcalester.com. Look for the icon on the lower right-hand side of the page, and click on "Read more." That leads to a site where the sign can be downloaded.
City Manager Pete Stasiak said the signs were designed in-house by a team at the city.
The Tourism Department received 200 of the signs, which the department divided with the McAlester Chamber of Commerce to distribute them.
McAlester Chamber of Commerce President Krystal Bess said the chamber has not taken a stance on the mask mandate — but she hopes the signs will be helpful.
"I think it's going to help prevent the spread," Bess said. "I think we need to get aboard and try to help stop the spread as much as possible."
She hopes those in the city will come together as a team.
"Until we all come together as one, we're not going to be able to stop the spread," she said.
Bess said any business in McAlester that needs a sign can call the Chamber at 918-423-2550.
She said the Chamber may be able to help businesses get masks at cost, instead of paying retail.
In addition to noting the face covering requirement, signs include additional information, such as:
• Face coverings must cover nose and mouth.
• Required in all places of public accommodation.
• Required in other public settings when social or physical distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained.
• Face coverings can be moved while eating or drinking.
Gray and Sumner placed the signs on the building that houses the Tourism Department, Keep McAlester Beautiful and McAlester Main Street at the corner of Second Street and Choctaw Avenue.
"Our building is all signed up," said Gray.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.