Shops at McAlester working toward delivery date

Progress is continuing on Shops at McAlester, with the developer working toward a delivery date to turn over the first stores to the companies that will operate them.
City of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour said construction is moving along on-schedule to have buildings ready to turn over to four of the biggest retailers in the Shops at McAlester retail shopping center, under construction near the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69.
"They are still set to be delivered by mid-February," Ridenour said.
He said it looks like the timetable to turn them over will be met by Shops at McAlester, operated by developer Burk Collins and Co.
Those four stores set for the mid-February delivery are Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx, Ross and Burkes Outlet, Ridenour said.
Although the stores are expected to be turned over to those four retailers in mid-February, they will likely not be ready to be open to the public at that time. The stores will still have to be stocked and have employees brought on board to operate them. When each store is ready could vary, Ridenour said.
"Every store's a little different," Ridenour noted. "It will take from two-to-four weeks to get each store staffed." Ridenour said the hope is to have the businesses opening and operating by sometime in March.
As of mid-January, it remained uncertain when some of the main retailers would begin the hiring of employees to work in the stores. Ridenour said at this point he has received little information regarding the hiring process, which could vary from store-to-store.
Some of the retailers may come into McAlester and rent a space in a hotel or motel where potential applicants can be interviewed, although that process has not yet been confirmed, he said.
"I haven't seen any job postings," Ridenour said. Sometimes retailers bring in current employees from other communities to help get new stores up and running, he said.
Even though the stores are slated to be turned over to the four main retailers by mid-February, that does not necessarily mean the entire shopping center will be completed at that time.
"The rest of the shopping center has to be built," said Ridenour.
Developer Burk Collins said in December that only 4,000 square feet remained of the approximately 170,000 square feet that were originally available to be leased.
Other stores the developer said plan to locate at the Shops at McAlester shopping center includes Rack Room Shoes, Old Navy, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Ulta Beauty and Five Below.
Restaurants and other businesses the developer said are set to locate on pads near the main group of buildings include Chick-fil-A, Burger King, Starbucks and Jiffy Lube. A McAlester bank plans to open an outlet at the shopping center, the developer said.
McAlester Mayor John Browne is looking forward to the shopping center being completed and opened.
"Everything seems to be on schedule," Browne said. "The Burk Collins group has been a very professional organization. We're looking forward to the shops being turned over in mid-February."
The city of McAlester has been pursuing the project for several years. When another potential developer did come to fruition, Burk Collins and Company stepped forward to take up the project.
Collins and Company took on the project through a Tax Increment Finance, or TIF agreement, with the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County. It calls for Burk Collins and Company to build the shopping center at the company's expense, including a traffic light that will be set up in the vicinity of the 14th Street intersection.
In return, the developer will collect the city and the county's portion of the sales tax collected from the site, for either five years or until $5.5million is collected, whichever comes first.
Problems that have resulted in some delays include supply side shortages and complications resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including with some of the businesses planning to locate at the site. That resulted in Collin's request to extend the original delivery date for construction on the main stores to be completed. Hopes are the worst of that is behind the project.
"Things are looking good following the difficulty we've seen over the first couple of years,"Ridenour said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.