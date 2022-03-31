Terri Brown drove from Eufaula for the grand opening of Burkes Outlet — the first department store to open at the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center.
Since she's already familiar with Burkes Outlet from shopping in other cities, Brown's glad to see the new store opening in McAlester.
"I was driving to Muskogee," Brown said of her previous excursions to Burkes. "This is a lot shorter."
What does she think of the new Burkes Outlet in McAlester?
"I love it, just love it," she said.
Brown joined fellow shoppers along with McAlester Chamber of Commerce representatives, city officials and others Thursday morning for Burkes' grand opening.
Chamber of Commerce Director Brian Flynn assisted with the ceremonial ribbon cutting, followed by customers pouring into Burkes. They converged on the site to check out McAlester's newest shopping option at the Shops at McAlester center, near the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69, also known as the George Nigh Expressway in McAlester.
Some immediately went to the apparel racks, which featured clothing for girls and women, boys and men, children and infants. Others looked through toys placed on store shelves, while still others stopped to spin a wheel to see if they'd win a gift card.
Store Manager Kerry Fessler took it all in as shoppers continued to stream through the door.
"It's great to get to the grand opening," Fessler said. "It feels awesome."
Burkes Outlet had a soft opening earlier this week prior to the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
"It's been going real well," Fessler said. "Sales are building every day. It's a real solid opening for us. We're expecting great things today and through the weekend."
Shoppers included Gina Bueno, and her soon-to-be 2 year-old daughter Bella Bueno, of McAlester, along with Bella's grandmother, Liz Coale.
"I like it," Gina Bueno said. Coale agreed.
"I love Burkes," said Coale, who lives in Alderson and has shopped at Burkes Outlet stores in other cities.
"I would have to drive to Muskogee before," Coale said. She's already looking forward to shopping at Burkes during the Christmas season.
"I'm glad we're finally getting some stores in and more of a selection," said Coale.
Store Manager Fessler said he appreciated the welcome on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce. Joining Flynn for the ceremony were Josh Hass, Kyle Spruce, Ray Wilson and other Chamber members.
"It's awesome how they had everything set up for us," Fessler said.
Flynn reciprocated the feeling.
"Burkes Outlet is the first store in the shopping center to reach out to us," Flynn said. "We're excited to have the first ribbon-cutting at the shopping center today."
Chamber member Jessica Gregg, who is executive director of the McAlester Defense Support Association, also stopped by to welcome Burkes Outlet to the community.
"We're thrilled to have Burkes here," Gregg said. "It's a great turnout. We're excited to have them."
City of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour looked over the store as it started to fill with shoppers, seeing the culmination of years of work.
"It's really here," Ridenour said. "This is the official launch of the shopping center.
"We're very excited about what this means for the community and the quality of life improvements it will bring to the residents."
The next store set to open at Shops at McAlester is Hobby Lobby, scheduled for a soft opening Friday, April 1, followed by its grand opening at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 4.
Other stores set to open soon include Rack Room Shoes, TJ Maxx and Ross. More businesses, such as Five Below and Jiffy Lube, have signs up saying they will locate at the site. Restaurants which the developer said plan to open at the shopping center include Chick-Fil-A and Burger King.
The city of McAlester spent several years trying to get a new shopping center in place along the highway, but it really didn't start moving forward until developer Burk Collins of Burk Collins & Company joined the project.
"When Burk came in, it changed the dynamic," Ridenour said.
Collins entered the project through a Tax Increment Financing agreement with the McAlester Area Southside Reinvestment Committee, also known as the Highway TIF Committee, consisting of representatives of entities which benefit from city and county tax collections.
Through the TIF agreement, Collins agreed to construct the shopping center and a nearby traffic light at his own expense. McAlester city councilors and Pittsburg County commissioners agreed to let Collins receive their portions of the sales tax collected at the site, for five years or until $5.5 million is collected, whichever comes first. The five-year countdown started earlier in March, when Starbucks became the first business to open at the new highway shopping center.
McAlester Mayor John Browne joined Thursday's grand opening festivities.
"It's great to see a very long and complicated process come to fruition, Browne said. "A tremendous amount of work went into this." He said it took a lot of negotiation and a lot of back-and-forth to reach this point.
Browne noted the effort that Ridenour and McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak put into the project, as well as the work done by the Highway TIF Committee.
He said former Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin helped get the new traffic light approved for the Fourteenth Street intersection while she served as the state's chief executive.
"All of it had to come together for this store to open today," Browne said. "We're really looking forward to having a good community partner in Burkes Outlet. Once again, my thanks to everyone who made this happen."
Coale, one of the shoppers inside the new store, liked the prices she saw at Burkes.
"I think it will actually help with people's budgets," said Coale. "I'm very pleased and excited."
