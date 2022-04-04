Joseph Barlow and Chaise Iskey said they’re excited to have a Hobby Lobby closer to home.
The McAlester residents browsed some home decor Monday morning during the grand opening of Hobby Lobby in the Shops at McAlester — saying they’re excited to spend less time driving and more time buying things for their home.
“We got tired of having to drive to other towns like Muskogee or any time we’re in Tulsa or Oklahoma city and going to the Hobby Lobby there,” Barlow said. “Now we have one less than a mile away from our house so we’re excited.”
“I like to decorate — so I’m constantly decorating,” Iskey said with a smile. She said the next big project in the house will be a kitchen remodel.
Kiowa resident Mary Isom said she also enjoys not having to make a special trip to a Hobby Lobby.
“There’s things I need, things I can’t get at Walmart,” Isom said, referring to cloth and specific cookie cutters she was looking for Monday.
Hobby Lobby — long considered the anchor store for the highway retail center at the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69 — held a soft opening Friday for its new 55,000 square-foot store at 1118 Tanglewood Drive before Monday’s grand opening.
The Oklahoma-based chain of craft and home decor stores has 26 sites statewide and more than 900 stores nationwide.
McAlester residents Cheryal Rickaby and Vicki Allen said they were so excited for Hobby Lobby that they went twice.
“We were here Friday and we’re here again today,” Allen laughed.
Rickaby said they enjoy arts and crafts and love having the store so close because they previously had to drive nearly two hours to one.
“It’s beautiful and we’re excited about it,” Rickaby said. “But I’m just excited about the whole place.”
Rickaby said she’s happy to see stores at the Shops at McAlester start to open and keep local dollars local.
“It’s exciting to see that McAlester’s actually getting some business in here,” Rickaby said.
Hobby Lobby is the anchor for the Shops at McAlester retail center which came to be through a Tax Increment Financing agreement — or TIF agreement — between Burk Collins of Burk Collins & Co. and the McAlester City Council and Pittsburg County commissioners.
Collins agreed to construct the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center at his own expense in exchange for collecting the city of McAlester’s and Pittsburg County’s portions of sales taxes at the site for five years or until he collected $5.5 million.
Starbucks was the first business to open at the center on March 21 — which started the five-year collections countdown — and Burke’s Outlet opened a few days later.
Hobby Lobby is expected to bring 35-50 jobs with pay at $18.50 per hour for full-time employees and $13 per hour for part-time employees, a company spokesperson previously told the News-Capital. Store hours are from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, with all Hobby Lobby stores closed Sunday.
McAlester Mayor John Browne said having the anchor store open gives him even more confidence the remaining stores will be completed — and he believes it makes the city’s future brighter.
“This is going to be a great thing for McAlester with the sales tax that Hobby Lobby will bring in as the anchor to this shopping center,” Browne said. “Once the TIF is paid off it will allow us to do things we couldn’t before due to a lack of funding.”
Browne thanked Burk Collins & Co. for the work to sign stores to the shopping center — especially Hobby Lobby and Chick-fil-A, which he said were the top two stores citizens initially requested. Progress was being made Monday on the pad reserved for Chick-fil-A.
Completed buildings at the site have signage for TJ Maxx, Ross, and Rack Room Shoes.
Officials have said other shops coming soon include Old Navy, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Five Below, Burger King, a local bank branch, a Jiffy Lube and others..
