The McAlester Lion’s Club recently installed its 100th club president, Deborah Sherwood. The Lion’s Club has been serving the McAlester community since 1918.
When caring people join together, roll up their sleeves, and take action to make their community better, it is a beautiful thing – and an incredible feeling for everyone involved. That is Lions. Being a Lion is about leading by example, building relationships, and improving the world through kindness. It is 1.4 million caring men and women serving together so they can make a lasting impact and change more lives.
Deborah Sherwood graduated high school from McAlester, Oklahoma, in 1992 and received an Executive Certificate in Nonprofit Fund Development from the University of Notre Dame in 2017. She has been married to her high school sweetheart, Keith, for 28 years and has five daughters. She is a Foster Care Home Recruiter for Saint Francis Ministries – Foster Care, here in McAlester. Sherwood’s other community involvements include; a member of Beta Iota Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Rotary of McAlester, Stop Substance Abuse Pittsburg County Task Force, Pittsburg County Coalition, Grant Professionals Association and past board member of the Hope House.
Lion’s Club meetings will be starting back up soon and will post their meeting schedule on their Facebook Page – McAlester Lions Club. We will be adding a virtual component to the meetings to accommodate members and guests who may not be able to attend in person. For more information about Lion’s International, please visit: www.LionsClubs.org
