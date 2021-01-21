Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris is rearming his deputies with new AR-15s.
"We're putting out bids for 25 of them," Morris said.
Pittsburg County commissioners approved a couple of actions this week helping make the the action possible, which includes the selling of some guns and the purchase of others.
First, they approved the bids that came in from those wanting to purchase surplus rifles from the Sheriff's Office as part of one document in the form of Bid No. 8 for the Sheriff's Office to sell the surplus firearms. Forty-eight guns from the Sheriff's Office are being sold through the bidding process.
"We surplussed out some of the old guns we had," Morris said.
Later in the meeting, commissioners approved Resolution 21-188 to advertise for the purchase of AR-15 rifles on behalf of the Sheriff's Office.
The next step is to wait for bids for the purchase of the new AR-15s. Plans call for the bids to be opened Feb. 21.
Morris said the guns surplussed from the Sheriff's Office have raised $13,500. Morris expects the cost of the 25 new AR-15 rifles will be several thousand dollars higher than that figure.
How will he pay for the difference?
"Either through the Sheriff's Foundation or money generated at the jail," Morris said, referring to money the Sheriff's Office is paid for temporarily housing Federal prisoners at the Pittsburg County Jail. The Sheriff's Foundation is a foundation that helps raise money for the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office.
Morris said it was time to purchase the new AR-15s. Some of the older rifle were starting to fail, he referring to problems with parts of the guns.
He said he wouldn't want to put his officers in a situation where they might have problems with their equipment.
"We're just trying to provide our guys with the best equipment possible," Morris said, adding that will help them serve the public more safely and effectively.
County Commission Chairman/District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman joined with District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith in unanimously approving the two measures connected to the Sheriff's Office and the AR-15s.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
