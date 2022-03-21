Sheriff getting radio repeaters for eastern, northern parts of county

An agreement to place a new radio repeater atop a Kiamichi Electric tower is designed to result in better radio coverage for the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office — with the goal of eliminating what could be a dangerous situation.
"Our radio repeaters have been a public safety issue since I've been sheriff," Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said Monday. "It's a safety problem."
Morris said radio coverage to the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department to the Quinton area and other areas in the eastern part of the county has been a concern.
Addition of the new radio repeater in the Quinton area, along with new radio repeaters in the northern and southern parts of the county, are expected to go a long way toward alleviating the problem, resulting in wider radio coverage for the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office and deputies in the field.
During their Monday meeting at the county courthouse, Pittsburg County commissioners unanimously approved a licensing agreement between Kiamichi Electric Cooperative and the sheriff's office for installation of a radio repeater in the Quinton area.
Morris said plans also call for another new radio repeater to soon be installed to serve northern Pittsburg County, including the Longtown area near Eufaula.
"We're putting one up north at Canadian," Morris said. "We have one down south and we'll have another one at Quinton and we'll sure enough be covered."
Morris thinks the sheriff's office has adequate radio coverage to the west, although he may look at enhancing that in the future.
"I think we're good on the west end," Morris said. "We think these right here will cover us."
A radio signal repeater allows two-way radios to obtain better coverage with a farther range. It's called a repeater because it can receive a radio signal on a particular frequency and concurrently transmit it to a different frequency.
Morris said he's still in the process of getting prices for the addition of radio repeaters to the north and east. He said they will be paid for though money generated through the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office, including the fee paid to hold federal prisoners in the Pittsburg County Jail.
District 1 Pittsburg County Commissioner Charlie Rogers said he's been assisting by transporting gravel to the site of the tower in the Canadian area, to help set a pad for a small building that will house equipment needed for the new repeater.
"We're always here to help anytime the sheriff's department calls on us for anything," Rogers said. "We help the sheriff's office and it goes back to the public."
Joining Rogers in a unanimous vote to approve the east repeater licensing agreement were District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman.
Morris said his concerns with the radio repeaters go back to when he first became sheriff in 2017. He said some of the areas that had no sheriff's radio service also had no cell phone service. That combination could leave a deputy in the field unable to communicate with the sheriff's office in McAlester, and vice versa.
Morris said at one time, towers in parts of the county did have radio repeaters. They fell into disrepair during previous administrations, with much of the sheriff office's radio communications then coming from a centrally-located tower on what's called McAlester Hill near U.S. Highway 69 north.
He's glad installation of the new repeaters will result in enhanced radio communication, calling safety of deputies a priority.
Smith, who's chairman of the Pittsburg County Commission, said in mid-February the sheriff's new radio repeater to the south would be installed on the tower on an elevated area known as Bald Mountain.
"It's on the southeast end of Pittsburg County, west of Jackfork," Smith said of the southern tower's location.
The $14,902.50 agreement for the radio repeater to the south includes equipment and the labor to install it. It includes installation of a 50 watt repeater, along with antennas, adapters and other equipment required to complete the project.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.