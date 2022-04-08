McAlester-born artist Mary Blair proved she could fly high — becoming one of the best-known Walt Disney artists during the studio's golden age of animation and named one of the original Disney Legends and Imagineers.
Now, the city of her birth is ready to honor Blair with an outdoor mural of the famed artist.
A site for a mural-sized portrait of Blair has already been selected — the side of the Honey Beene Boutique at 319 E. Choctaw Ave. in downtown McAlester.
Now, all that's needed is an artist to create it.
"We are looking for mural artists," said Megan Waters, executive director of Keep McAlester Beautiful.
Art resumes can be emailed to kmb@keepmcalesterbeautiful.com or can be mailed to Keep McAlester Beautiful; P.O. Box 583; McAlester, OK; 74502, Waters said. Submissions will be accepted until May 16.
"I want to give the artist time to finish the work," she said. Since Blair's birthday is Oct. 21, Waters would like to see the mural completed in time for an official unveiling ceremony by that time.
Keep McAlester Beautiful has a $3,000 grant for the project. The artist selected will have to provide paint for the mural, but KMB can help with equipment.
"We have scaffolding," Waters said.
Finding a wall for the mural proved easy. Courtney Beene of the Honey Beene Boutique was already a Mary Blair fan.
"When Disney Plus came out, I was watching the Imagineering story," Beene said. When she saw the segment about Mary Blair, Beene felt surprised to learn Blair was from McAlester.
She later talked with McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner about the concept of having a Mary Blair mural painted on the side of the Honey Beene Boutique building, owned by Beene and her husband, Chris Beene.
"I have the big canvas," Courtney Beene said with a smile. "I just think it's a cool thing that a piece of Disney's from McAlester."
Sumner said there are already more than 15 murals in McAlester and he thinks this one will be a great addition.
"Megan and Courtney came to me with the idea of creating the mural," Sumner said. "I think it will be a great way to showcase something for McAlester and a great way to showcase Mary and her art and her contributions to Disney."
Waters has been in touch with one of Blair's nieces in California, who is enthusiastic about the project.
"She is going to send me a portrait of Mary Blair and some of her artwork," said Waters. While the artist will have permission to use the authorized portrait of Blair, none of the images from the Disney films on which she worked can be used, Waters said.
Some of the best-known Disney films to which Blair contributed concept art and other contributions include the 1950 film "Cinderella," "Alice in Wonderland" from 1951, "Peter Pan" in 1953 and "Lady and the Tramp," from 1955.
Prior to those landmark animated films, she also contributed to the 1940 movie, "Fantasia," followed by "Dumbo" in 1941 and "The Three Caballeros in 1944,
Balir also worked on Disney attractions, especially the "It's a Small World" attraction originally created for the New York's World Fair of 1964-1965. Following two successful seasons, it was dismantled and shipped to Disneyland Park, opening on May 28, 1966.
Blair was born in McAlester under her maiden name of Mary Browne Robinson on Oct. 21, 1911.
She later studied at the Chouinard Art Institute in Los Angeles, which became part of the California Institute of the Arts, known as CalArts. Blair became involved with Disney studios and eventually became known as one of Walt Disney's personal favorite artists, according to accounts at the time.
In addition to her work on the screen, she was involved in the writing or illustrating of several children's books, including "I Can Fly." She also used her artistic touch on a number of movie posters.
Blair died in Soquel, California on July 26, 1978, at the age of 66.
While her work will live on in the Disney films and attractions to which she contributed, along with her other artwork and books, those supporting the downtown mural hope to also play a part in ensuring iBlair will continue her well-deserved recognition in the art world.
Courtney Beene is already looking forward to the mural's completion.
"It's a way to beautify the city," said Beene. "It will give people walking around the city a way to enjoy our city more while learning a piece of history."
