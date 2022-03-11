Shawn James is set to rock the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's July show in downtown McAlester.
James joins the Texas Gentlemen as the two artists announced so far for the Dancing Rabbit series July 16 show. It's set to be presented too the public free of charge on the outdoor stage along Choctaw Avenue between Third and Fifth Streets.
Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch considers James a powerful live performer.
"He's a monster vocalist with a wide range," Lynch said.
With the headliner yet to be announced, organizers are already enthused abut the opening lineup for the July 16 show with the Texas Gentleman and James already on the bill. James said on social media that his show in LA this week sold out, with the rocker headed to his next performance at the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix.
His new album, "A Place In The Unknown" has just been released on Feb. 25, 2022. It follows previous albums such as "The Dark & The Light" and "On the Shoulders of Giants."
Along with the music, Dancing Rabbit Music Festival shows include vendors and food trucks, with a beer garden nearby.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Festival series opens with the May 7 show, headlined by acclaimed Oklahoma artist John Moreland, with John Calvin Abney, along with concert openers Travis Linville and Joe Pug.
Also on May 7, the Great American Soapbox Race presented by Vicar's Powersports will be held in downtown McAlester prior to the musical performances. Entries are open until March 31. For more information or to register online go to https://dancingrabbit.live/the-great-mcalester-soapbox-derby/, organizers said.
It's followed by the June 11 edition of the Dancing Rabbit series, with headlining rock-rappers Flobots, along with concert openers Stroke 9 and Josie Dunne.
Dancing Rabbit Music Association members host the Dancing Rabbit Fest shows, with lots of assistance and support from other volunteers and sponsors. DRMA members said their goal is to once more make McAlester a hub for live music.
DRMF began in 2021, with shows last May, June and July featuring headliners Charlie Parr, John Fullbright and Band of Heathens respectively, along with supporting acts and a one-off fall show featuring Parker Millsap.
Headliner for the Dancing Rabbit's July 16 show will be announced next week.
