Shared Blessings Week kicks off Saturday

Shard Blessings Week kicks-off Saturday with a block party and the Everywhere Together Expedition race and scavenger hunt.
Festivities are set from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 at McAlester's Chadic Park, at S. Third Street and E. Chadick Ave. Shared Blessings Executive Director Scott Walker said lots of fun activities are planned for the free event.
"We wanted to start with a celebration to get the community together to have a good time," Walker said. "One of the purposes of the block party is to celebrate the generosity of the community."
Shared Blessings is the McAlester ministry and non-profit that serves more than 2,500 people monthly through its programs, including everything from food and clothing distribution to a homeless shelter for women and children.
This year a weeklong celebration is planned through Shared Blessings Week, and Walker thinks the free Saturday block party and Everywhere Together Expedition is the perfect way to kick it off.
"There is a buzz in the community," he said. "They are curious and excited. t's going to be a great week and the block party is going to be a great way to begin it.
"We'll have hot dogs, a chili cook-off between local schools, carnival-type games and face painting," Walker said. Inflatables will be set up, including an inflatable axe-throwing game. "No real axes," Walker said. "They'll be puffed-up, inflatable axes."
Halloween costumes are welcome, organizers said.
"The Cart Guy will be there," said Walker, referring to one of McAlester's favorite food trucks. "The public library Bookmobile will be there."
A sign-up table will be in place at 2 p.m. for those wanting to participate in the Everywhere Together Expedition race and scavenger hunt. "We will have signage," Walker said, so those attending the block party will know where to sign up for the event. Registration is also available online at sharedblessings.tv.
"It's going to begin at 3 p.m. at the block party," Walker said. Participants for the Everywhere Together Expedition can include teams of up to six members.
"It can be families, teams, individuals, however they want to do it," Walker said.
"They will receive clues that will take them to a location across town where they will get additional information about poverty and things that are happening in the community.
"There will be eight locations," Walker continued. "When they find each location there will be a Shared Blessings sign with a code on it that will send them to the next location. It will be a race to see who makes all eight steps."
Walker said the race will end up back at the block party, where the winners will be recognized. "We want them to process the impact of poverty and how to find solutions," said Walker.
Shared Blessings Week continues Sunday, Oct. 23, with a Facebook Live Giveaway. "Join us at 8 p.m. on Facebook for some free giveaways," organizers said. "We will be doing drawings for gift certificates and other prizes as we kick-off the week."
Shared Blessings Week activities are also set to extend each day through next Saturday, Oct. 29.
"We so appreciate the community support of the ministry," said Walker. "We hope they will come out Saturday and celebrate with us."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
