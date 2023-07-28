An event that began two decades ago to help children prepare for the upcoming school year is coming back soon.
Shared Blessings Assistant Director of Operations Dillon Roberts said the nonprofit’s Back To School Bash set for 4-6 p.m. Aug. 3 at Main and Oklahoma Church of Christ in McAlester is fun-filled way to help students get ready for school.
“The benefit of the Back To School Bash is to help the kids begin their school year with essential items that they need,” Roberts said.
The event offers children free socks and underwear, hygiene products, clothes, and more.
Roberts said there are no income guidelines, but the student must be present to receive items.
He said seeing families show gratitude at last year’s event made him feel special.
“With all the extra economical hardships and burdens placed on our country, any little thing helps and so seeing that thankfulness and seeing that a little bit of a burden has been lifted off, that’s why we do it,” Roberts said.
Organizers said the event started in 2003 and used to be held at the organization’s building at 1558 S. Main St. in McAlester until a flash flood forced it to be moved to the Main and Oklahoma Church of Christ.
The church offered more room for more activities and helped the event grow.
The event started as an annual school supplies giveaway until two years ago, when Shared Blessings partnered with McAlester student Reed Marcum and the J. Michael Miller Book Bag Giveaway.
Reed organizes the annual event with his stepdad, J. Michael Miller, his mom, Angie, and with the help of volunteers to give students a bag full of school supplies before the start of each academic year.
Roberts said Shared Blessings partnered with the J. Michael Miller Back Pack Giveaway to ensure both events provides separate resources for children preparing to start the school year.
He said Shared Blessings focused more on providing essential items like shoes, socks, underwear and hygiene items for students.
“So the biggest way to get involved and help is monetary donations, because typically we purchase things in bulk and that way we can kind of replenish and purchase items we need for it,” Roberts said.
Shared Blessings now hosts about 1,200 children each year at its back-to-school event and hopes to continue serving the community.
The organization began in 1998 through the efforts of Devonna Edwards and now serves more than 2,500 people each month.
Shared Blessings partners with area churches, civic organizations, businesses, corporations, agencies, foundations and individuals to address needs by providing beds, clothing, and meals, offers financial assistance, and more.
Anyone can also donate to Shared Blessings’ Hope and Hunger Campaign, which raises money, supplies, food, clothes, beds, hygiene items, and more to go toward children in need. More information is available at http://www.sharedblessings.tv.
