Shared Blessings director: Weeklong celebration 'a blast'

Rainfall in the forecast didn't dampen the enthusiasm of those who participated in the first-ever Shared Blessings Week in McAlester.
Shared Blessings Week is winding up Saturday, the culmination of eight days of outreach activities by the nonprofit outreach ministry.
"We had a blast," said Shared Blessings Executive Director Scott Walker about the week of activities, which began Oct. 22 with a community block party at Chadick Park.
The possibility of rain in the forecast prompted cancelation of what would have been the week's final event from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Sam Wampler's Freedom Ford. An indoor Saturday morning activity at 10 a.m. at McAlester Crossfit WOD, 420 N.Main St., was set to go as scheduled.
Shared Blessings Week kicked off Oct. 22, with three goals: To help people understand the effects of poverty; to celebrate the McAlester-area community's generosity and to add another opportunity to come together and save lives.
Walker believes those goals have been met as Shared Blessings celebrates its 24 years of serving the McAlester area.
"We got to engage with a lot of people," Walker said. "We had lots of conversations about poverty and things that are happening to help those who are struggling."
Shared Blessings offers a variety of services to individuals, families, students and others. Services include food, clothing, furniture, school supplies, including backpacks; beds for kids, and much more.
Shared Blessings also oversees the Hope House of McAlester shelter for homeless women and their children and Rebuilding Together Kiamichi Country, which is geared toward critical home repairs for seniors and veterans, although others may also qualify.
Those are just some of the programs touched on during Shared Blessings Week, which gave Shared Blessings multiple opportunities to engage with the community at various locations.
"We really enjoyed the response of the community toward us," Walker said. "We appreciate their generosity, partnership and involvement."
That's especially important to Shared Blessings gears up to launch new programs.
"We're super excited about some new things we'e going to do to help families in the future," Walker said. What do some of those new things entail?
"We're looking forward to expanding our work in housing — helping families in both transitional and permanent housing," said Walke. "We're excited about working with students to expand their future."
While Walker and other members of Shared Blessings are excited about their future endeavors, they intend to continue with their regular programs as strong as ever.
"We will always be there to help with food, clothing, household needs and furniture, Walker said."We are excited to help with longterm development."
Shared Blessings Director of Operations Joey Clark also felt pleased with the results of the first-ever Shared Blessings Week.
"I thought it went really well," Clark said. "We tried to go to as many places as we could and talk to as many people as we could."
Clark especially liked taking over as guest dee jay on Rock 101.5 for a couple of hours. He said he enjoyed Shared Blessings Week and feedback from the community.
"I was excited about how the community responded to it," Clark said.
Walker is glad Shared Blessings continues to build more partnerships with those who want to help.
"We love this community," said Walker. "We love serving this community and we love providing an opportunity for people to help other people through their involvement with Shared Blessings."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
