Organizers said an ongoing campaign represents the most important 60 days for a nonprofit working to provide resources for children in the area.
Shared Blessings in McAlester is running the Hope & Hunger Campaign — an annual fundraising campaign toward helping provide myriad resources to reduce stress on children so they can focus on school.
“We focus all our efforts on funds needed for ministries and services towards area students,” Shared Blessings Assistant Director of Operations Dillon Roberts said. “These funds provide everything from beds, to food, to clothing, to coats, hygiene, school supplies, and anything in between. One of our goals is to not turn down any school for any needs they reach out to us with.”
“Shared Blessings can bless others because of the blessings we receive from our community,” Roberts added. “And because of that we’re truly meeting needs and changing lives together.”
The campaign runs through the months of July and August and helps Shared Blessings fund a bevy of student-oriented programs including Nutrition Club, Beds For Kids, E-Angels, Back To School Bash and more.
Roberts said some organizations have anonymously agreed to match funds raised so Shared Blessings can reach more students.
“None of these ministries would be possible without our community and donors,” Roberts said. “We partner with many local businesses, civic clubs, churches and organizations that are gracious and giving.”
Shared Blessings provides nutrition bags to area students and delivers meals to those students during the summer through its Nutrition Club.
Roberts said the program delivered more than 25,000 bags last year, including about 900 bags per week when school is in session and 260 bags per week in the summer.
Beds For Kids is a program that works with school systems to ensure students have a comfortable place to lay their head at night. Students get a bed frame, mattress, pillow, and sheet and comforter set — with 54 bed sets donated or sold to Shared Blessings at cost that were given to children last year.
Shared Blessings and E-Angels merged last year so more than 200 students could receive essential Christmas gift items. Janet Derichsweiler started E-Angels more than 20 years ago before the merger and it created a network of individuals, groups, organizations, businesses and churches that helped make sure underserved children had gifts at Christmastime. Items that typically go into the bags include pants, shirts, socks, underwear, shoes, a blanket, toothbrush, toothpaste, a hairbrush, deodorant, shampoo and a bar of soap.
The annual Back-to-School Bash offers children free socks and underwear, hygiene products, clothes, and more on a fun-filled day for students to get excited for the upcoming school year. The event started in 2003 and organizers said there are no income guidelines, but the student must be present to receive items.
“All these programs and ministries are partnerships with local schools, teachers and counselors,” Roberts said. “Pittsburg County has amazing educators that are changing lives, and we want to do we can help them.”
The organization began in 1998 through the efforts of Devonna Edwards and now serves more than 2,500 people each month.
Shared Blessings partners with area churches, civic organizations, businesses, corporations, agencies, foundations and individuals to address needs by providing beds, clothing, and meals, offers financial assistance, and more.
Financial donations can be sent to Shared Blessings / PO Box 328 / McAlester, OK 74502 or made online at www.sharedblessings.tv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.