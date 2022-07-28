Shared Blessings started an event to help children in need get ready to go back to school nearly two decades ago — and this year's giveaway is around the corner.
Joey Clark, director of operations at Shared Blessings, said the organization's Back-to-School Bash returns for its 19th year on Aug. 4 to continue helping students meet needs ahead of the new academic year.
"Just whoever needs it can come along and we will give it out to you until we run out," Clark said.
Shared Blessings will host this year's Back-to-School Bash from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Main and Oklahoma Church of Christ at 1700 S. Main St. in McAlester.
The event offers children free socks and underwear, hygiene products, clothes, and a $20 gift card to Shoe Dept.
"We're excited about expanding to the shoe gift card because I know from having kids, they grow out of their shoes quickly," Clark said. "So I know that'll help a lot of families be able to to give kids a new pair of shoes and ease that strain."
Clark said there are no income guidelines, but the student must be present to receive items.
He said the event started in 2003 and used to be held at the organization’s building at 1558 S. Main St. in McAlester until a flash flood forced it to be moved to the Main and Oklahoma Church of Christ.
The church offered more room for more activities and helped the event grow.
"It's just trying to figure out a way to ease the burden on kids in poverty going back to school," Clark said. "Especially if you have multiple kids, it gets expensive going back to school with trying to get clothes and everything you need.
The event started as an annual school supplies giveaway until last year, when Shared Blessings partnered with McAlester student Reed Marcum and the J. Michael Miller Book Bag Giveaway.
Reed organizes the annual event with his stepdad, J. Michael Miller, his mom, Angie, and with the help of volunteers to give students a bag full of school supplies before the start of each academic year.
This year's backpack giveaway is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at 323 ½ E. Carl Albert Parkway in downtown McAlester — with a goal of giving away 7,000 bags.
Shared Blessings now hosts about 1,200 children each year at its back-to-school event and hopes to continue serving the community.
The organization began in 1998 through the efforts of Devonna Edwards and now serves more than 2,500 people each month.
Shared Blessings partners with area churches, civic organizations, businesses, corporations, agencies, foundations and individuals to address needs by providing beds, clothing, and meals, offers financial assistance, and more.
Anyone can also donate to Shared Blessings’ Hope and Hunger Campaign, which raises money, supplies, food, clothes, beds, hygiene items, and more to go toward children in need. More information is available at http://www.sharedblessings.tv.
Clark said the back-to-school event is the organization’s biggest event of the year.
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Shared Blessings or show up at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, or at 4 p.m. the day of the event.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.