Settlement reached in McAlester school flood suit

McAlester Public Schools officials said they reached a settlement in a lawsuit stemming from a school building flood in 2013.
Superintendent Randy Hughes said Travis Law Group attorneys representing MPS met with Oklahoma Schools Risk Management Trust representatives to reach a settlement in the suit before the inter-local cooperative was set to stop providing insurance coverage on July 1.
He said the two sides reached a settlement of $380,00, with MPS getting $190,000.
"We were hoping to get a lot more," Hughes said.
The suit took a winding path through the legal system after a water pipe broke under Parker Intermediate Center on Aug. 13, 2013, causing extensive damage to the school and forcing students and MPS personnel to evacuate. Some classes were forced to be temporarily held at St. John's Catholic Church in McAlester.
Several classrooms flooded; parts of the building cracked, and some windows cracked or popped out of their sills among the damage.
MPS administrators sought a claim to cover the damages through an insurance policy with OSMRT — an inter-local cooperative consisting of public schools and alternative education cooperatives which pool their property casualty risks through a member-funded self-insurance program.
OSMRT denied the claim on the contention the pipe broke due to earth movement and high-pressure water. Attorneys for OSMRT also brought a declaratory judgment action in Pittsburg County District Court holding that the coverage plan did not cover the damage.
MPS filed a counterclaim for breach of contract seeking damages "in excess of $75,000.”
Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills “granted summary judgment for Oklahoma Schools Risk Management on its request for declaratory relief and against McAlester Public Schools on its indemnity claim."
The school appealed to the state's appeals court, which affirmed the judgment from Pittsburg County District Court.
But the Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned the decision with a 5-4 ruling in January 2019 on the school's appeal.
“We agree with McAlester schools that OSMRT failed to show a policy-based exclusion to coverage for the event based upon earth movement and flow of water exclusions,” the assenting Supreme Court justices stated in their opinion.
McAlester attorneys Joe Ervin and Bill Ervin, of the Ervin & Ervin law firm, represented MPS, with Oklahoma attorney Rex Travis.
The OSRMT started in 2009 to allow school districts to group self-insure for property and casualty coverage. OSRMT absorbed schools covered by the Oklahoma Schools Property and Casualty Collective when it went out of business in 2014.
OSMRT stopped providing coverage earlier this month, citing financial burdens due to declining membership and rising reinsurance rates.
Hughes was hired as the MPS superintendent in 2016 and said he's glad to see the issue resolved.
"We did not know all the issues that were at hand but this was really all that we could get," Hughes said. "This was all they had, so I feel good about that."
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
