September Student of the Month: Taylor Kelley

Where do you want to go to college and why?
I plan on attending the University of Missouri to major in journalism and minor in creative writing. The University of Missouri has the second best journalism program in the nation, and many accomplished writers have graduated from this esteemed university; I intend to improve not only my writing abilities, but myself as a whole, and the University of Missouri will be the perfect place and will enable me to do that.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
Performing Arts Record Book Scholarship, County Hall of Fame winner, Public Speaking Record Book finalist, Outstanding Junior 4-H Member, Pittsburg County 4-H President, Oklahoma State 4-H Ambassador, National Honors Society Member, Ranked 1 out of 211 for McAlester High School senior class, 2019-2020 Student Athlete of the Year award, Academic All-State Nominee, Cross Country state qualifier 2018 and 2019, Track and Field State Qualifier in 1600 meter run and 3200 meter run, 1st place in age division at Route 66 Half Marathon.
What drives you to succeed?
There are a multitude of different things that drive me to succeed; there is no one thing that has inspired me to push myself to accomplish all that I have and to continue throughout my life. I have a deep desire instilled within me to create an impact on those around me, and succeeding throughout my lifetime and working hard to accomplish goals that I set for myself is the very thing that will allow me to do this through my future career in journalism.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
Ms. Morris, the AP English III teacher at MHS, has been a direct influence over my success in school and my desire to continue educating and bettering myself each day I walk into the classroom. She has pushed me well beyond my once perceived limits, and her success and neverending dedication to each of her students is evident, and the very thing that has inspired me to pursue my goals and work as hard as she does.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
I am involved in multiple different community activities, including the Back 2 School Giveaway, Christmas Toy Giveaway, Silent Auction Fundraiser, Pittsburg County Talent Show, Kenna’s Dance Fundraiser, “Terrifyingly Terrific Talents” Talent show, which is my own personal service project to raise money for Keep McAlester Beautiful, Wreaths Across America, CNEP Gift Wrapping, Share the Fun talent show, and many more. Through these events, I have seen children who have nothing. They come into the Christmas Toy Giveaway without shoes in the freezing cold, but their eyes light up when they see all of the toys and realize they have so many options to choose from. Bringing that joy to people who haven’t been able to experience it in a long time due to their circumstances is what drives me to continuously give back to my community and strive to help others. No one should have to go without a coat for the winter or without shoes for the summer; it is our job as a community to help these people and provide them with the necessary items they need to live.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
I am involved in a myriad of different extracurricular activities. The extracurricular activity that I am the utmost accomplished and passionate about is 4-H. Following this amazing club, I am involved in student council, a freshman mentorship program, National Honors Society, an internship at the McAlester News Capital, guitar, piano, vocal music, and many other things. Staying involved in all of these activities have allowed me to develop an incredible work ethic that furthers my education.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
I plan on going to the University of Missouri when I graduate high school, which is 6 hours away. A new car would allow me to be able to drive there without having to worry about my car breaking down or experiencing any issues on the way there or when I get there and need to drive around Missouri. A new car would help me to achieve my dream to attend this university.
