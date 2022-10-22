September Student of the Month: McAlester's Abigail Brown

Where do you want to go to college and why?
● I want to go to the University of Arkansas because I love the atmosphere of the college and Fayetteville. It immediately impressed me with and checked off my boxes for their business school, honors college, and study abroad program. When I toured the campus last year over fall break, I felt at peace with the place that surrounded me and it felt like home.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
● Oklahoma Honor Society, National Honor Society, Top Achievement in AP U.S. History, Excellent Achievement in AP Chemistry, Varsity Golf State Qualifier 2022, Mcalester Rotary Club Student of the Week, Student Body Secretary (2021-2022), Student Body Vice President (2022-2023), Golf Homecoming Queen, Baylor’s Chirstian Leadership Institute Participant, 29 Composite ACT, 31 Superscore ACT, New Arkansan Non-Resident Tuition Award ($16,000 x 4 years)
What drives you to succeed?
● Challenging myself and always knowing I can do better drives me to succeed. Pushing yourself to the limit helps you know your limits, which is super important in life. I know that challenging myself helps me learn what I am capable of, even when I have to face my fears. There is always more I can do and the more I push myself, the more experience I have to better myself.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
● First are my parents because I always strive to make them proud and want to take a load off of their shoulders. Next would be my English III AP teacher, Ms. Morris, because she continually puts in so much effort into my future and I want to give back in some way for all that she’s done. Lastly would be my coach, Coach Bond, because he gave me a positive mindset in golf and life.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
● I’m super involved in my church, First Baptist, and I like to help and volunteer whenever I can, especially with our clothing closet, youth group, and stuffed animal drive I helped with in our youth group. There have been countless times where this community has helped me reach my goals and have been so encouraging through it all. I want to give back in some way as a way to say thank you for everything.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
● The longest activity I have been involved in is golf. It has really helped me build connections with people and not be afraid to own up to my mistakes. Student Council ￼has helped me be a leader in the classroom, be able to help others, and work in a group effectively. Yearbook is a good time to relax and enjoy editing pages and taking pictures. It helps relieve myself from experiencing burnout with my schoolwork.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
● Fayetteville is a 2.5 hour drive from McAlester and even farther if I wanted to go see my brothers and sister-in-laws in Norman. A new car would take the weight of worrying about my car (which is about 5 years old) breaking down or requiring lots of maintenance off my shoulders while in college. I know it will especially help during crazy weather and lots of hills and curves in Fayetteville.
