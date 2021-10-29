September Student of the Month: Hailey Stanford

Where do you want to go to college and why?
- I want to attend college at Oklahoma Baptist University. After touring their campus and learning about their nursing program I just knew that it was the right fit for me. Coming from a baptist background I can continue to further myself in my faith, but also get a great education that will prepare me for a career in the medical field.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
A list of my accomplishments include being a National Honor Society member, Superintendent's Honor Roll, and an Oklahoma Honor Society member. My biggest accomplishment to date would be scoring a 29 on my ACT. I surpassed my goal of a 27 which leaves me with a 30 superscore. I have applied for over fifty scholarships, however I have not heard anything back from any of the scholarship committees.
What drives you to succeed?
My drive to succeed is fueled by my passion to better myself everyday. I am also willing to learn new things and to succeed at them. Playing competitive sports as a child and teenager has instilled a hunger for success in me that will carry on after high school and college. There is always room for improvement, and that is what drives me to be better than I was yesterday.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
My mom is the person who inspires me the most, in and out of the classroom. She has been behind me for the last seventeen years and has helped me understand the importance of maintaining good grades. If it was not for her I would not be the student I am today, and I am so thankful she has helped me to be a good student and person.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
I am a part of a project called "Ag in the Classroom," where I go and speak about the importance of agriculture. I am also a member of an organization called YAHL that advocates about the dangers of vaping and tobacco use. I want to give back to my community because I want to leave it better than I found it, so the younger generation has a strong and positive community to grow up in.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
My extracurricular activities are softball, basketball, FFA, and FCA. Being involved in these things have improved my education by teaching me about the importance of time-management and keeping good grades. It has also helped me improve my education by teaching me to never settle for mediocracy.
How would a new car help you achieve your future goals?
A new car would be an answered prayer. The car I drive now is 10 years old, and going to a college two hours away I need something more reliable. Winning a new car would help alleviate the stress of paying for a car and college at the same time. A new car would contribute to my future goals of graduating college debt free.
