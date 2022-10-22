September Student of the Month: Crowder's Abbie Lott

Where do you want to go to college and why?
I hope to attend Oklahoma State University, because they have the best veterinarian program in Oklahoma.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
I received 8th grade Salutatorian, I have completed one full year in the Biomedical Science Academy at Kiamichi Technology Center and I am currently in my second year.
What drives you to succeed?
My passion for animals drives me to succeed in school. In order for me to become a vet, I need that desire for helping hurt animals and the passion of getting to spend everyday with them to get me through all the schooling needed.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
My dad inspires me to do well in school and to accomplish great things. He is the reason I want to attend college at OSU, because he attended there.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
I strive to keep our outdoors clean by picking up our local park. I have also spent many hours with my church cleaning elderly homes/yards, moving elderly from one place to another, serving in canned food drives, and making food boxes to give to mens/women’s shelters. It makes me happy when I see our community happy.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
I am the class representative for the Biomed chapter for HOSA. That improves my education by learning teamwork skills. I participate in the leadership team for my youth group. Being a member of that team has helped me grow in my leadership skills.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
If I am able to attend OSU, I would need a reliable car to get me back home from there.
