Sen. President Treat: MRHC could be veterans care model

Leola (Wesley) Lester, 85, of McAlester, died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas. The family will greet friends on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bishop Funeral Service. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bishop Chapel of Memories. Bur…