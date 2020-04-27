Sen. Lankford answers business, PPE questions

U.S. Sen. James Lankford answered questions from people in the McAlester area during a virtual town hall meeting with Mayor John Browne as the moderator.
The following is an edited excerpt of the call:
Q: McAlester government is facing significant loss of revenue from sales tax, utilities, fees and more, and we’ve had to reduce our workforce and furlough dozens of employees, and citizens are going to see a reduction of service as a result. Can we hope to see any further relief to local governments?
A: I would hope for that, but not plan for that for your sake. There is a lot of conversation about a fourth package — literally the day the third package passed, people were talking about what they would put in a fourth package. But there is no guarantee of a fourth package because there’s a lot of debate about what that would be and now that people have had time to think about it, everybody’s making big demands of all the things they want to put in.
We just did $2.5 trillion of aid nationwide. Just soaking in that number, that is about half of what the federal government typically spends in an entire year on everything — including Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, all national defense, education, healthcare, everything is about $4.5 trillion. We just did $2.5 trillion last month just on COVID-19 last month so it’s an enormous amount that is outflowing right now. They’ve been taking out additional loans, federal bonds — that is the federal bonds that is treasury bills and bonds that we have to sell on the open market to be able to fund that — so all of those things are going out right now at very significant numbers. So while there are some saying “hey, let's do another $2.5 trillion again on that,” I’m one of the ones saying “let's see where we are and let's do as much as we possibly can — but let's make sure we're targeting this.”
Q: We only have two level three hospitals in southeast Oklahoma and they are having to lay off employees during a pandemic. How can we bring money to our hospitals?
A: So the first bill that came out had a $100 billion for hospitals and nursing homes. This one has an additional $75 billion for hospitals and nursing homes. The first tranche of that money that went out statewide was $30 billion and they just added another $50 billion this week.
They're having a unique challenge here at how to be able to distribute this money and how to be able to get it out. So they're trying to be able to get to every provider that's out there and with the highest need, that they have to be able to get that out to all providers to be able to have an impact. This is not a loan that's coming out — it's an actual grant to these health care institutions. So some of this money has already been received to try to do a replacement for them of lost revenue… We're working on something specific on rural hospitals like critical access designations and such. It’s something Dick Durbin, the senator from Illinois, he and I have been working on for a while together. He and I both pushed together to get that into the original CARES Act. We were not able to get that in the first CARES Act, but we’ll push to be able to get it long-term because this is another one of those long-term fixes for rural hospitals.
Q: When can Emergency Operations expect to have access to more personal protective equipment?
A: The state is buying the biggest quantity they can possibly buy because right now some of the biggest manufacturers are saying “we’re not going to fill an order of three dozen, but we will follow an order of two million.” So what the state is trying to do is get as much as they possibly can in, now we're competing with other states.
The federal government has backed off on a lot of the buying to make sure that the federal government is not competing with the states and trying to be able to acquire PPE. So the state is buying it in bulk and they're trying to distribute that through County Emergency Management folks to be able to get to critical facilities and hospitals and folks that are working directly with COVID-19.
The challenge now is for the entities that are not COVID-19-related or that are doing elective surgeries. They've got to now compete to be able to get it. The governor's statement was those healthcare institutions that are opened except for elective surgeries or for elective procedures, like dental procedures, is only do that when they can get enough PPE to be able to manage — but that can't come from the state start panel that has to be reserved for critical needs. Especially the COVID-related needs that are out there…(but) when literally everyone in the world is trying to get the same product, it is causing a major problem in trying to be able to get up to speed.
We are starting to catch up on that, but is not caught up yet and the target is to be able to be caught up by early May.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
