Selman wins reelection in commissioner runoff

District 3 Pittsburg County Commissioner Ross Selman won reelection in Tuesday's runoff.
Selman garnered 61.17% of the total vote to beat challenger Trent Myers in the runoff election Tuesday to decide the race.
"I have a big 'thank you' to the people for their support and their vote, and the people that helped get this done," Selman said.
Selman faced challenges from Myers, Glen Padgett Sr., and Logan Sanders in the June 28 primary. Selman and Myers advanced to Tuesday's runoff after none of the candidates received more than 50% of the total vote in the primary.
All the candidates filed as Republicans and no others challengers filed, which means the election is decided after Tuesday's runoff.
Selman has been the District 3 commissioner for the past eight years and previously worked as a county employee for 13 years.
He said he sees firsthand what the county needs to improve and works to provide the best solution, while county employees work hard to get things done.
Selman has assisted the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management in multiple emergency scenarios during his tenure, including with its COVID-19 pandemic response.
He credited Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe with making the county "the hub of Southeast Oklahoma" in that regard.
"This guy works hard for our county and he's a lot of the reason why we are the hub of Southeast Oklahoma," Selman said.
County commissioners, including Selman, over the past year reclaimed possession and operation of the Southeast Expo Center.
The county commissioners also utilized American Rescue Plan funds and other funding mechanisms to begin repairing a leaky roof and replacing the HVAC system at the facility.
Now the commissioners seek a contractor to install eight 25-ton heating, ventilation and air conditioning units at the Expo Center. Commissioners said the plan is for the new system to cool the big arena that does not have air conditioning and continue cooling the side rooms.
The roof underwent some repairs, but a thin layer of insulation on the ceiling led commissioners to pursue application of thick foam insulation that they believe will result in an improved Fire Suppression Rating and lower fire insurance costs.
"Our focus is the HVAC system and our lighting system," Selman said, referring to cutting costs while improving the site to host bigger events throughout the year.
Selman has thanked voters for approving a penny sales tax in 2016 to go toward county roads and said the county's asphalt plant has saved the county thousands of dollars.
He said lots of projects underway led him to seek reelection and see them through to the end.
"We've got several things going and that's why I was really wanting to get back in here to kind of keep this stuff going," Selman said. "And we all work well together, we've all got good hands, and we all come together and try to benefit the county."
contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.