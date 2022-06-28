District 3 Pittsburg County Commissioner Ross Selman and challenger Trent Myers are set to face each other again during an August runoff election.
Selman had 648 votes, or 43.52% of the total ballots cast during the Tuesday Primary Election, compared to 324, or 21.76% for Myers. Although Selman garnered 324 more votes than Myers, Selman fell short of the 50%1 of the total ballots cast needed to avoid a runoff.
Another candidate, Logan Sanders, had 265 votes, or 17.80% of the total ballots cast, while Glen Padgett Sr., had 252 votes, for 16.92%.
With all of the candidates filing as Republicans and no candidates from other political parties running for the post, whoever wins the Aug. 23 Primary Runoff Election between Selman and Myers will win a four-year term as the District 3 Pittsburg County commissioner.
Selman, while glad he came out in front, said he would have liked to have won outright Tuesday and avoided a runoff.
"I have county stuff I need to do and I have home stuff I need to do," Selman said, saying he spends his weekends campaigning and it looks like he'll be doing that awhile longer.
"I do appreciate the folks that did support me," Selman said. "I look forward to meeting them again down the road. I thank the Lord for my job."
Myers said he's ready for the runoff.
"I just want to thank everybody who voted for me in this campaign," Myers said. "It's a long way from over." Myers noted that Selman had more than 600 votes Tuesday night, while he and the other two candidates combined received close to 900, with their total coming in at 841.
Myers maintains that puts him in good shape for the runoff election.
"I think it's doable," Myers said. "I look forward to the campaign and the runoff; I'm tickled to death."
During the campaign, all four of the candidates said their experience qualified them to hold the Pittsburg County commissioner's post.
Selman has served as the District 3 Pittsburg County commissioner for eight years. Prior to that, he spent 13 years working as a District 3 county employee, helping maintain the county roads.
Myers noted he'd previously served as a county commissioner and as director of the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management, as well as a volunteer firefighter and a law enforcement officer.
Sanders said he worked five and a- half years on his grandfather's ranch, worked at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant and then started his own construction company.
Padgett said he's worked for the county for seven and a-half years, with his work including the maintaing and repairing county roads.
Polls were open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day for Tuesday's Primary Election, with Precinct 7 and Precinct 40 temporarily moved to the Pittsburg County Election Board Office due to the fire at the First Assembly of God Church on Hardy Springs Road.
