South Second Street in McAlester has been blocked for several months due to ongoing construction, repairs and several other issues — such as weather delays and having to wait for a special order needed to complete the job.
Now, the end is in sight. A newly-constructed section of South Second Street between Wyandotte Avenue and Cherokee Avenue should soon be complete.
A new concrete surface is already in place and is in the process of curing, with the city allowing at least seven days for the process. Work remains to be done on the adjacent curb and guttering. Work is also ongoing in the alley between Vicars Furniture and the Action Resources Transportation offices.
"We'll be glad to see it done," said Kory Moss, of Action Resources, as he stood near the newly-paved section of South Second Street. He moved into the office building at 205 S. Second St. on April 1. Work had already been underway for weeks on the street just outside his office at the time Moss moved into it, but he's not blaming the city for the lengthy project.
"They've been working hard, but the rain won't cooperate," Moss said.
The project began when city workers dug into the street several months ago to repair a sinkhole — but found something unexpected.
City workers figured they would find two manholes below the street when they uncovered it. They did — but they also found another.
"When we uncovered the location, there was a third one," said City Manager Pete Stasiak. No one knew the third manhole was there, he said.
That resulted in the city ordering a replacement manhole, but construction and delivery of the customized manhole took much longer than anticipated.
"It was a special-order manhole, " Stasiak said. "It has to be purchased for the depth of the manhole and where all the pipes come in."
Since the city special ordered only one manhole, it apparently did not get priority status from the seller. It can be difficult to get one manhole when other cities are ordereing 10, the city manager said.
As the new concrete on Second Street continued the curing process Tuesday, workers with heavy equipment continued to work on the alleyway between the two buildings.
"They've got to do a little curbing and finish the alley," said Stasiak.
"Everything in the street is done."
