Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell says there should be a new restaurant at Robbers Cave State Park by late August or early September — as an investigation continues into what went wrong with the last one.
The News-Capital asked Pinnell about the status of a restaurant at Robbers Cave State Park in the wake of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department's cancellation of its lease agreements with Swadley's Foggy Bottom restaurant at Robbers Cave and several other state parks.
The Frontier, a nonprofit Oklahoma news outlet, reported earlier this year on a contract that stated the Tourism Department would reimburse Swadley’s for all net losses, capital improvements, and management fees of restaurants at state parks.
The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency issued a report that found the Tourism Department paid $17 million to Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation, with a spokesperson saying it related to “allegations of potential criminal conduct.”
In a statement, the Tourism and Recreation Department said the state canceled the agreements because of alleged "suspected fraudulent activity and questionable business practices."
Meanwhile, District 17 State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, is serving on the 15-member House Special Investigative Committee to try and learn what led to the issues between the state parks and Swadley's.
"We're talking to people and trying to figure out what happened and what can be done," said Grego, who is vice chairman of the state Tourism Committee. He said the committee's work is to try and find the answers.
"We don't have the authority to say who committed a crime. That's the OSBI's job," Grego said.
Members of the House Special Investigative Committee have met twice, Grego said. He said he's not yet been informed of a third meeting date.
Grego said the special investigative committee has authority to subpoena and records and witnesses. Members have already met with a couple of individuals, including Mike Jackson, executive director of the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, known as LOFT. The special investigate committee has also met with Steve Harpe of the Office of Oklahoma Management and Enterprise Services, Grego said.
The purpose of both meetings was to try and determine the process involving Swadley's and the state of Oklahoma, said Grego, who said mistakes were probably made.
Anything beyond that will likely be determined through investigations being conducted by the State Auditor and Inspectors Office and the OSBI, said Grego.
"We're looking at policy," Grego said of the House Special Investigative Committee.
Pinnell, who is the first secretary of the office of Oklahoma Tourism and Branding, is charged with overseeing the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation. He said as secretary of the Tourism Department, he was not in charge of day-to-day operations at the state parks when the issues arose with Swadley's.
"That was done by an executive who's no longer there," Pinnell said, confirming he was referring to former ODTR executive director Jerry Winchester, who resigned following criticism from state legislators regarding the Swadley's controversy.
"I want to make sure we get a new restaurant vendor as soon as we can," Pinnell said. He said the ODTR has requests for proposals posted for potential vendors. at Robbers Cave and the other state parks that had Swadley's restaurants.
"The goal is to have them up and running by late summer and early fall," Pinnell said, None of the Swadley's restaurants at the parks are now open, including the one at Robbers Cave, he said.
Grego said he checked with Tourism and Recreation Department and some RFPs regarding Robbers Cave have already been returned,
In addition to Robbers Cave State Park, Pinnell said the Swadley's restaurants were also at Beavers Bend State Park, Roman Nose State Park, Sequoyah State Park and at Lake Murray State Park.
What does Pinnell expect to be the outcome of the Swadley's controversy and investigations?
Pinnell said he's working with the state attorney general's office now to see if there's a way for the state to proceed in order to recoup what's needed from the vendor.
"It's unfortunate we had a vendor operate this way," said Pinnell.
How could something like the situation with Swadley's and the Tourism and Recreation department happen at the state level?
"It can happen without guardrails," Pinnell said. He said steps are being taken to try and help ensure such a situation is not repeated.
"We're going to put new policies and procedures in place," said Pinnell.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
