Scottish Rite holding Feast of Tishri public event

The Indian Chapter of the Scottish Rite Society is holding its annual Feast of Tishri andToast of Obligation Ceremony, with the event open to the public.
"It's a Masonic feast of Thanksgiving for Solomon completing the Temple," said Dennis Wilson, president of the Indian Chapter of the Scottish Rite Society. It's also to recognize the many years of work that went into the building of the Temple and finally completing God's Work, organizers said. The Scottish Rite recognizes this celebration once a year.
The Feast of Tishri is set for Friday, Sept. 23, with the meal to be served at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said the public is encouraged to attend, with no membership required to participate. Dress is business casual for the ticketed event, to be held at the Scottish Rite Temple in McAlester, at the corner of Second Street and Adams Avenue.
Southern Grand Inspector General Joe Manning is guest speaker.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for tours of the facility, with wine tasting from 5:30-6:30 p.m. prior to the dinner. Live music will be provided by the Ralph Cox Band.
Tickets are $20 per person or $35 per couple and will be available at the north door, Wilson said. Those attending the event should use the north entrance, across the street from the parking lot at the McAlester Public Library.
The meal is to be prepared by the Indian Chapter and various Masonic brothers, organizers said. It includes a meat, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, salad, rolls and a dessert.
It's hosted by the McAlester Valley Lodge of Perfection.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.