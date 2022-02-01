Schools prepare for winter weather

Students and parents will be on alert for school announcements during this week’s predicted winter storm.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for late Wednesday through at least Thursday and forecast 1-7 inches of snow for most of southeast Oklahoma — including mostly ice accumulation in and around Pittsburg County.
McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes released a video ahead of the storm as a reminder on the district’s winter weather policy.
“If (the storm is) coming in Wednesday afternoon or evening, I will go out right around 5 a.m. Thursday morning,” Hughes said. “If I slip and slide on the road, we will call school off and go straight distance learning for the day. I feel like if I slip and side, others will also.”
MPS sends school notifications on several platforms, including a messaging system, Facebook and Twitter, and posts updates on its district website.
Several schools in the area also have text alerts, social media pages and other ways to notify students and parents in the event of canceling or postponing classes.
Hughes said if the district transitions to distance learning on Thursday, that would mean students are required to complete assignments online to not be counted as absent.
He said the school will also provide meals and will announce a delivery plan as soon as possible.
Hughes said the district wants to be ready in case the weather forces a closure and transition to distance learning.
The NWS predicts possibly 1-7 inches of snow accumulation, up to an inch of sleet, and up to potentially three-tenths of an inch of ice.
“Power outages and tree damage possible due to ice,” the NWS states. “Travel may become difficult or nearly impossible.”
Hughes said parent-teacher conferences on Thursday will take place differently than in previous years with an open window for parents to visit with teachers on campus.
Instead, teachers are setting up meetings with parents through virtual methods or in person to limit contact on Thursday.
Hughes said the parent-teacher conference will focus on showing parents how to check their students’ academic progress on the district’s app.
McAlester uses Powerschool and the Schoology app shows which assignments a student has due, in addition to their progress on those assignments.
“We’re asking our teachers to walk you through the process to set up an account so you can receive weekly messages that will show you what is due,” Hughes said. “You will also be able to see if your child has turned in that assignment.”
Hughes said the instructional process will help students and parents be further prepared in the event the district transitions to distance learning for any reason.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
