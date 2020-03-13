School leaders continue planning to take precautions as the coronavirus pandemic surges.
McAlester Public Schools canceled all extracurricular activities from Saturday to March 22 and school officials will reassess potential class changes next week. Eastern Oklahoma State College announced it is prepared to move classes online if needed. Other local schools also continue taking COVID-19 precautions.
Oklahoma Superintendent of Education Joy Hofmeister said on a conference call Friday to statewide school leaders that the education department will continue preparing in case of an outbreak and will update schools with further guidelines.
"But it is not a time of panic, it is a time for preparation," Hofmeister said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the disease causes mild or moderate symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath in most patients in 2-14 days after exposure. It can be more severe for the elderly, especially those with existing health problems.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the state’s first confirmed coronavirus case on March 6.
Pittsburg County Health Department officials said Friday there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in southeastern Oklahoma.
President Donald Trump on Friday declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency to allow as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.
He also announced a partnership that would provide drive-through testing in some locations and an online portal to screen those seeking to get tested.
Hofmeister said she does not recommend districts shift to a virtual model to make up days missed or continue learning due to equity factors.
She also said the department is in the process of exploring and preparing for issues that could impact state assessments — but said that does not indicate any change to the state testing schedule at this time.
Hofmeister said schools must continue to teach students proper handwashing and practice social distancing and cleaning surfaces.
She said the coronavirus survives on surfaces for up to 72 hours. Pittsburg County community leaders learned from health officials earlier in the week that the virus could live on the surface for up to nine days.
Hofmeister said the department does not recommend large-scale school closures and referred to CDC recommendations.
MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes said he wants to keep the district prepared.
School board members recently approved of a community illness plan that gives the superintendent the authority to cancel classes for three days if someone in the district tests positive for coronavirus and up to 10 days for multiple positive cases.
Hughes said the district will likely have more detailed guidelines by the end of next week.
The superintendent also credited teachers for their vigilance in cleaning highly- touched surfaces and continuing to educate students on proper cleaning techniques — but MPS is also taking extra precautions due to the coronavirus.
Hughes said the district will start implementing about three handwashing times for students in pre-K to fourth grade.
He added the district is also in the process of purchasing more infrared thermometers and hand sanitizer.
Hughes said the district will also get a deep clean while everyone is away for spring break next week.
"They're going to sanitize, ionize, and disinfect everything," Hughes said. "So that's going to happen for sure over the break with every campus."
Eastern Oklahoma State College cancelled a student exchange program with a Denmark college earlier in the week and said Friday it is prepared to transition classes into a virtual model if necessary.
"At this time, there are no plans to close campus. However, Eastern is prepared to transition all in-person classes to an online learning environment if the need arises," college officials said in a statement.
Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced Wednesday the country would close all schools, universities and day care facilities after the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic earlier in the day. Eastern later canceled this year's student exchange program with Silkeborg, Denmark partner College 360.
Several colleges and universities nationwide have moved classes online to prevent spread of the virus.
Eastern updated its website Friday to include information on the coronavirus.
College administrators will communicate updates on its website and official communication channels (RAVE Alert, Email, social media, news media).
