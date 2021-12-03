Candidate filings for 16 board of education seats in 14 Pittsburg County School Districts are set to begin Dec. 6 at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in McAlester.
Candidate filings begin from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec, 6, and will continue through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, which is the deadline for forms to be completed and submitted to the Pittsburg County Election Board Office.
Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes said Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, Dec. 10, and may only be filed by another candidate for the same office.
During the three-day candidate filing period, candidate declarations will be accepted for board of education seats in the following public school districts in Pittsburg County:
• McAlester School District — Office No. 2, five-year term.
• Canadian School District — Office No. 2, five-year term.
• Crowder School District — Office No. 2, five- year term and Office No. 4, unexpired term.
• Frink-Chambers School District — Office No. 3, three-year term.
• Haileyville School District — Office No. 2, five-year term.
• Hartshorne School District — Office No. 2, five-year term.
• Haywood School District — Office No. 3, three-–year term
• Indianola School District — Office No. 2, five-year term.
• Kiowa School District — Office No. 2, five-year term.
• Krebs School District — Office No. 3, three-year term.
• Pittsburg School District — Office No. 2, five-year term, and Office No. 1, unexpired term.
• Quinton School District — Office No. 2, five-year term.
• Savanna School District — Office No. 2, five-year term.
• Tannehill School District, Office No. 3, three- year term.
When the school board races will be decided depends on how many candidates file for a particular office and how many votes they get in the first round of voting.
A Primary Election will be held Tuesday, February 8, 2022. If more than two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, a Primary Election will be held Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
If one candidate receives more than 50% of the votes in Feb. 8 election, that candidate will be the winner.
However, if no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, the two candidates with the highest number of votes will face-off for the vacant position during the Board of Education General Election, set for April 5, 2022.
Also, if only two candidates file for the same vacant school board seat, their names will appear on the General Election ballot in April.
Declaration of Candidacy forms can be obtained in several ways. Forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. Forms can also be obtained in-person by contacting the Pittsburg County Election Board office at 918-423-3877, or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
Those wanting to pick up or return the forms in-person can do so at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101 McAlester, OK; 74501. It's open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.