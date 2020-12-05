No more elections are scheduled in Pittsburg County for the remainder of this calendar year — but that does not mean all election-related activity has ended for 2020.
Candidates for the Board of Education in 14 Pittsburg County public school districts can file Declarations of Candidacy starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office.
Candidate declaration forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than the closing of the candidate filing period at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes.
Barnes said there is no candidate filing fee in place for any of the school board races.
Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, Dec, 11, and may only be filed by another candidate for that school board seat.
School board races are set for February and, if necessary, in April.
If only two candidates file for the same vacant school board seat, their names will be placed on the General Election ballot for April 6.
However, ff more than two candidates file for the same vacant school board office, a Primary Election will be held earlier, on Tuesday, Feb. 9. If a candidate gets more than 50% of the votes in the February election, that candidate will be named the winner.
If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes in a multi-candidate race, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will face each other for the vacant seat during the April 6 Board of Education General Election.
Public School Board seats open for Declarations of Candidacy beginning Monday include:
• Canadian School District — Office No. 1, five-year term
• Crowder School District Office — No. 1, five-year term; Office No. 3, unexpired term
• Frink-Chambers School District —Office No. 2, three-year term
• Haileyville School District — Office No. 1, five-year term
• Hartshorne School District — Office No. 1, five-year term
• Haywood School District — Office No. 2, three-year term
• Indianola School District — Office No. 1, five-year term
• Kiowa School District — Office No. 1, five-year term; Office No. 4 – unexpired term
• Krebs School District — Office No. 2, three-year term
• McAlester School District — Office No. 1, five-year term
• Pittsburg School District — Office No.1, five-year term
• Quinton School District — Office No. 1, five-year term
• Savanna School District — Office No.1, five-year term
• Tannehill School District — Office No. 2, three-year term
Candidate Declaration forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at: elections.ok.gov or by contacting the Pittsburg County Clection Board office at: 918-423-3877 or pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
The Pittsburg County Election Board is in the Pittsburg County Courthouse Annex at 109 E. Carl Albert Pkwy., Room 101. It's open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.