McAlester school board members discussed Friday how to conduct a search for a new superintendent.
McAlester Public Schools Board of Education hired the Oklahoma State School Board Association to help facilitate the search to replace Superintendent Randy Hughes, who announced in February his retirement effective at the end of the academic year in May.
School board members spoke Friday during a special meeting with Stephanie Hyder, director of strategic initiatives and executive search searches for OSSBA, about services the association offers and what the search process will entail.
“It gives them an opportunity to have a voice,” Hyder said. “It really creates a sense that the have been involved in the process. Their feedback is really important.”
The board agreed to allow Hyder to visit McAlester at a later date to hold meetings with district administrative staff, teachers and staff, specific groups, and the community at large.
Hyder said she will take the anonymous stakeholder input gathered from the meetings and make responses available for board review. OSSBA will form interview questions based on the data and will provide the input to the next superintendent to provide a sense of what the community wants.
“It’s just a really good opportunity for the person to have their finger on the pulse of the community before they get started,” Hyder said.
Hyder cautioned and recommended the board to not have non-board members involved in the interview process due to confidentiality concerns and to maximize applicants.
“I’ve had candidates tell me that if it is an open search and there will be other people involved outside the executive session discussion with the board, they won’t apply,” Hyden said. “And if some of them find out after the fact, they will withdraw their names.”
An online survey will also be sent to community members to gather information for the search.
Along with hosting the meetings, OSSBA will also handle creating communication material for the district to distribute throughout the process and handle the collections of the applications.
Board members will be able to see the applicants as they are received to do their own research on the candidates along with a rubric to help rank the candidates and pick who to invite for an interview.
The board was also given the option for a third-party to verify the information given in the application along with background, social media, and traditional media checks at an additional cost.
A specific date for the meetings was not decided at the Friday meeting — but MPS Board President Joy Tribbey said she wanted it to happen “quick.”
Hyder said she expects the application link to go live no later than March 11 at www.ossba.org.
This marks the school's first superintendent search since hiring Hughes in 2016.
Two interim superintendents served the district after Dr. Marsha Gore’s firing in 2016. Interim Superintendents Jim Northcutt worked in the district before resigning due to health reasons with Monte Madewell subsequently hired to finish out the school year.
The MPS School Board hired Hughes on July 1, 2016 through its own search.
Board members in the 2016 search choose to conduct the search independently after rescinding a contract with the OSSBA.
School board members at the time told the News-Capital that finances were the main reason for rescinding the contract and the school board believed it could do the same work offered by OSSBA.
Board Member Mike Sossamon, who has been a part of two superintendent searches during his 11-year tenure on the board, said this search will be a more thorough search than previous searches.
“I can say this is, by far, more comprehensive that we’ve gotten with this than ever before,” Sossamon said. “So, this is going to be good.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.