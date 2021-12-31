Scholarship applications for the spring semester are now available for Choctaw Nation tribal members.
The Choctaw Nation’s Higher Education Program may provide scholarships assistance to any member of the Choctaw Nation across the United States
Students must be actively pursuing a higher education degree at an accredited institution and must be working toward a minimum of an associate degree.
The application is open to high school students concurrently enrolled in college, students taking post-secondary classes, and returning/renewal students.
According to the tribe, award amounts are based upon the previous semester's GPA, classification, and enrollment status. The award amount may vary semester to semester.
The application can be found online at www.choctawnation.com/higher-education-0.
For high school students concurrently enrolled, tribal members will need a copy of their class schedule, high school transcript, college transcript, copy of membership card, and signed and completed copies of the FERPA release from, and W-9 tax form.
Students enrolled in a post-secondary school will need a current class schedule, high school and college transcripts, a copy of membership card, student ID documentation, and a signed and completed FERPA release from.
Tribal members who are renewing their application will need a current class schedule, college transcript, student ID, and a signed and completed FERPA authorization form.
After the application is submitted, the higher education office will communicate with the applicant via e-mail.
“Students must complete an online application each semester and provide the required documentation to receive assistance,” the tribe said. “Applications will be processed in the order they are received. Processing time is 6 to 8 weeks from the time the application is submitted.”
Students must maintain a 2.0 GPA or higher to receive scholarship funding.
The application period for the Spring semester will close on March 1, 2022.
Additional opportunities for post-secondary students can be found by visiting www.choctawnation.com/tribal-services/education/post-secondary.
Additional scholarship opportunities through the Chahta Foundation will open Jan. 15 with scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $40,000 at www.chahtafoundation.com
