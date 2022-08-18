The Savanna Public Schools District is seeking passage of a $455,000 school bond issue, with the aim of enhancing student safety and making needed upgrades.
The school bond proposition is on the Aug. 23 ballot — which also includes a District 3 county commissioner, state and federal runoff elections, along with a Special Election to fill an unexpired term in the Krebs' mayor's office.
Savanna Public Schools Superintendent Richard Peckio said the plan is to spend half the money generated by passage of the school bond proposition on safety and security improvements district-wide.
"We're going to spend at least 50 percent toward safety and security at Savanna schools," Peckio said.
Upgrades would likely include things such as fencing around the school as well as improving security at entrances and upgrading locking systems, along with other ways to boost school safety and security.
Peckio did not want to publicly discuss all of the proposed security upgrades because of security concerns, but he said a number of things are planned to enhance the safety of students and faculty.
"Facilities need to be upgraded to make sure the children are safe," he said.
Peckio also said the school's vocational-agricultural building is starting to age. He said the district wants to make upgrades to that building and to the show barn students use at the school.
"We're going to do some remodeling for the ag building and fix up the show barn," said Peckio. Plans are to also strengthen security in that part of the school.
Another part of the plan is acquiring maintenance equipment.
"We want a small-to-medium-sized tractor with forks," Peckio said.
That would enable school employees to unload shipments of materials at the school and then move the materials where they need to go. Peckio would also like to see buckets on machinery and other equipment included that could help with things such as dirt work and grading surfaces.
Another portion of the plan is to improve the school's football facilities. Peckio said the Savanna Bulldogs' football games are well-attended. The proposed school bond includes upgrades or improvements at the rest rooms, pressbox and concession areas, he said.
"We're going to try and do something to make it more enjoyable," Peckio said of the experience of attending Savanna Bulldogs' football games.
"We want to continue to do the best we can for the public and the children in school," he said. "We will be able to offer a wonderful education," Peckio said, with the aim of enhancing the lives of students and parents as well as the McAlester area.
"We will be creating good citizens and making sure they can study without fear of harm, keeping kids safe."
Peckio said the plan is not a tax increase nor a tax decrease.
"It's the continuation of a levy," he said, calling it the continuation of a bond already in place. Peckio said the bond currently in place will expire in June 2023. That would allow the school district to pick up the new bond, also in June 2023 after the current one expires. The new bond would extend through June 2028, he said.
If the new bond proposition passes , Savanna Public Schools can go ahead and start on the process that will result in the upgrades.
Regular polling places are set to be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the Aug. 23 election.
Early voting by in-person absentee ballot began from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 18-19, and extends through 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in McAlester.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
