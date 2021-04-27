Savanna Public School is pleased to announce the 2021 Eighth Grade Honor Graduates.
Makenna Hoffman has earned the honor of being selected valedictorian, and Ryan Ward has earned the honor of salutatorian.
Makenna Hoffman is the daughter of Jerrel and Mandy Hoffman and resides in McAlester, OK. She has been a member of Life Church for 13 years and attends Savanna Public School. Makenna is the Valedictorian of the 2021 eighth grade class. She enjoys playing on the Savanna Junior High Softball and Basketball Teams. Her hobbies apart from school sports include riding horses, going to the lake, and hanging out with friends. Makenna has hopes of being offered a softball scholarship to the University of Oklahoma in order to pursue a career as a Physical Therapist.
Ryan Ward is the son of Jason and Jill Ward of Pittsburg, OK. He has attended Savanna School for the past three years. Ryan has been active in JH sports: in football he played right guard, center field for baseball, and basketball in which he and his teammates were champions of the Bulldog Bash this year. He has also been a member of the JH quiz bowl team. Ryan has been honored with the Good Citizen award the past several years at Savanna School. He is a member of Ashland Baptist Church. Ryan is the Salutatorian of the 2021 eighth grade class.
