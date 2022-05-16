Savanna High School announces its top graduates for the Class of 2022.
Valedictorians
Ariana Byington
Ariana Byington is the daughter of Tawanna Byington of McAlester. She is the granddaughter of the late Wanda and Houston Byington. Ariana has attended Savanna for four years where she has lettered in Basketball for 1 year, Fastpitch softball for 4 years, and Slowpitch softball for 4 years. Ariana has been on Oklahoma Honors Society, National Honors Society and Superintendent’s Honor roll for 4 years. She attends Cornerstone Church in Atoka. Ariana plans to attend The University of Oklahoma and major in Physical Therapy
Tram-An Ho
Tram-An Ho, a senior currently attending Savanna High School in her final years of high school. Along with her normal classes in Savanna, She is also enrolled in Kiamichi Technology Center McAlester Campus (KTC) in the Biomedical Science Academy program. She plans to attend a college/university in Oklahoma in hopes to pursue a bachelor degree in a science field major and possibly go beyond that.
She is involved in the University of Oklahoma-the University Of Tulsa School Of Medicine’s Club Scrubs, HOSA Future Health Professional, and Congress of Future Medical Leaders. She also likes to draw, traditionally and digitally, as a hobby.
Her honors include being a member of National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, National Honor Society of High School Scholars and Oklahoma High School Honor Society. She also received the Art Showcase - Teacher's Choice Award, September Good Citizen Recognition, Biology Student of the Month, and Outstanding Student in Honors Algebra II throughout her time in high school.
Ty Hoffman
Ty is the son of Jerrel Hoffman, Mandy Hoffman, Stacy Harky, and Scott Harky. He is the grandson of Dewane Hoffman, Louise Hoffman, Jess Drumgold and Nancy Drumgold. Ty has lettered in football 4 years, basketball 4 years, baseball 4 years and the fishing team. His awards include national honor society, Oklahoma honor society, superintendent honor roll and offensive lineman of the year 2020. Ty is a member of Life Church of McAlester. He plans to attend Oklahoma State University and receive a degree in sports medicine.
Addison Moore
The daughter of Kendall Brown, Tonya Mullins and Jeff Moore. She is the granddaughter of Gina Lewis, Freddie Lewis, David and Celia Mullins, Vickie Moore, the late Al Moore and Vivian Brown. Addison has been on the Oklahoma Honor Society and National Honor Society for four years. She is a member of the First Assembly Church in McAlester. Addison has served on the basketball and softball varsity teams for four years. Addison plans on finishing her basics at Eastern Oklahoma State College and then plans to further her degree as a Physical Therapist.
Wyatt Sherwood
Wyatt is the son of Brandon Sherwood and Robyn Golightly. He is the grandson of Ashellia(Sheila) and David Santino. Wyatt has been in band 8 years, academic team captain 1 year. Wyatt has been on the Superintendents honor roll, principals honor roll. National honor society and chosen good citizen.
Wyatt plans to go to Eastern Oklahoma State College for 2 years to further his education in music. After college he will continue his studies at OU or the Los Angeles College of Music.
Salutatorians
Rebecca Sears
Rebecca is a member of the Oklahoma Honor Society, National Honor Society, and National Technical Honor Society. After high school, she is pursuing an English degree at East Central University, and hopes to become an English teacher. She dedicates this honor to her late father and her mother for supporting her unconditionally.F
Shaylon Scrivner
Shaylon is the daughter of Robert Scrivner and Pam Scrivner. She is the granddaughter of Chloe Ellis, the late Louie Ellis, and the late Robert and Eleanor Scrivner. Shaylon has been on the National Honor Society and Oklahoma Honor Society for four years. She attends Blanco Baptist Church. Her activities include Cheer for 2 years, Slow-Pitch Softball for 1 year, Academic Team for 1 year, and FCCLA for 1 year. Shaylon plans to attend Eastern Oklahoma State College to finish her basics, and then transfer to the University of Oklahoma to become a Nurse Practitioner
