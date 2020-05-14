Valedictorian: Bethany Humphreys
Parent’s Name’s: Russell Humphreys and Brandi Conner
Grandparent’s Names: Pat and Jean Humphreys, and Larry and Bethel Conner
Activities: Softball for 2 years, FFA member for 4 years, 3 years as a chapter officer ending as Vice President. I have shown livestock since 7th grade.
Awards: Member of the National Honors society, and Oklahoma honors society. I have received the Greenhand degree, Chapter degree, outstanding junior award, and outstand senior award in the FFA. McAlester News Capital Student of the Month in December. Superintendents Honor Roll for 4 years. Champion Hereford gilt Tulsa State fair 2019, Reserve Champion Hereford Gilt Tulsa state Fair 2016. Along with numerous placeings and champions at local, county, state, and national shows.
Church: Newhaven Baptist church of Krebs
College Plans: I will be attending Oklahoma State University in the fall. I will be going to get a degree in Agriculture Education to become an Ag Teacher in the future.
Salutatorian: Laney Christine Randazzo
Parents: Michael and Crystal Randazzo
Grandparents: Joe and Merry Randazzo and Tena Pound and Larry Reid
Activities: Cheer (3 yrs.), FCCLA (3yrs), FFA (3yrs) served as reporter for 1 year and secretary for 1-year, Spanish Club (3 yrs.) served as officer for 1 year, STUCO (4 yrs.), Class Officer (4 yrs.), Football athletic trainer (2 yrs.), Baseball athletic trainer (1 yrs.), Track athletic trainer (1 yrs.), Youth Pastor @ Kiamichi Country Cowboy Church, Team Roper
Awards: National Honor Society, Oklahoma Honor Society, Superintendents Honor Roll, Salutatorian, Letter S Award
Church: Kiamichi Country Cowboy Church
College Plans: Continue studies at Eastern Oklahoma State College to pursue a degree in nursing where I will further my studies to a bachelor's degree at NSU where I will then go to work in the NICU
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.